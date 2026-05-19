The Backyard Extraction: Why One Dog Treated a Standard Trim and Bath Like a Witness Protection Program

This TikTok video is sure to make simultaneously make you laugh AND feel a bit sad.

Because it’s a great example of how much our dogs love us!

A woman named Merna posted the viral video and showed viewers how her dog reacted to being picked up by a mobile dog groomer.

The text overlay reads, “When my dog thinks he’s being dognapped, but it’s just the mobile dog groomer.”

The video shows a dog groomer carrying the dog outside Merna’s house to a van.

Her dog was thrashing around and clearly wasn’t happy.

The pooch put up a fight and finally wiggled out of the groomer’s arms and ran back into the house.

The video’s caption reads, “I can’t explain how much this dog means to me.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user asked a good question.

And this viewer spoke up.

That poor pooch thought he was being dognapped!