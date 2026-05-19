May 18, 2026 at 10:35 pm

The Backyard Extraction: Why One Dog Treated a Standard Trim and Bath Like a Witness Protection Program

by Matthew Gilligan

woman carrying a dog

TikTok/@ablondestyling

This TikTok video is sure to make simultaneously make you laugh AND feel a bit sad.

Because it’s a great example of how much our dogs love us!

A woman named Merna posted the viral video and showed viewers how her dog reacted to being picked up by a mobile dog groomer.

woman carrying a dog

TikTok/@ablondestyling

The text overlay reads, “When my dog thinks he’s being dognapped, but it’s just the mobile dog groomer.”

The video shows a dog groomer carrying the dog outside Merna’s house to a van.

Her dog was thrashing around and clearly wasn’t happy.

woman carrying a dog

TikTok/@ablondestyling

The pooch put up a fight and finally wiggled out of the groomer’s arms and ran back into the house.

The video’s caption reads, “I can’t explain how much this dog means to me.”

woman carrying a dog

TikTok/@ablondestyling

Here’s the video.

@ablondestyling

😂I can’t explain how much this dog means to me💙💙💙💙🥹 #dogsoftiktok #dog #doglover #fyp #mobiledoggrooming

♬ scott street – ☆

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.25.14 PM The Backyard Extraction: Why One Dog Treated a Standard Trim and Bath Like a Witness Protection Program

Another TikTok user asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.25.25 PM The Backyard Extraction: Why One Dog Treated a Standard Trim and Bath Like a Witness Protection Program

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.25.35 PM The Backyard Extraction: Why One Dog Treated a Standard Trim and Bath Like a Witness Protection Program

That poor pooch thought he was being dognapped!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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