The “Barefoot” Gala: Why One Woman’s Home Rule is Causing a Major Scandal Among Her Friends and Family

When you enter another person’s home, it’s polite to ask if they want you to remove your shoes, right?

Well, at least some folks think it is…

But some people don’t even think about it.

The woman who wrote this story is strict about her no-shoe policy and she explained why.

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not allowing guests to wear outdoor shoes in the house? “I’ve hosted a number of gatherings and the wives like dressing up. Wives = husband’s friends wife group. They enjoy dolling up and are take the time to put together an outfit for an event. Their shoes, according to them is the final touch for the outfit. They say “it puts their outfit together.”

She’s not having it…

Long story short, I’ve always found it gross wearing outside shoes indoors and they all know I have a strict no shoes in the house policy, yet they always ask me and I am put in the position of saying no. As per them, I should have more flexibility and allow guests to wear shoes inside. Funny story – when I go to their house, they’ve made me take my shoes off outside, and honestly, I do not mind. It makes sense. AITA for having a no shoe policy in the house?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

When it’s your house, you get to call the shots!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is considering cutting ties with his parents, even though they had money growing up.