Everything But Their Time: Why One Teen is Moving Out and Cutting Ties Despite a Privileged Upbringing

In a perfect world all kids would have kind and caring parents who are close to their children, but that is not always the case.

What would you do if you didn’t feel close to your parents even though they did take care of you, so you simply didn’t see them as your real parents?

That is what the teenager in this story is experiencing, so as soon as he turns 18, he wants to move out and become independent.

AITA for not seeing my parents as parents? So, I’m gonna keep this brief but if you want more info then feel free to comment so. Also I’m in HS if that helps clarify the situation.

Not everyone makes a great parent, sadly.

Basically, I don’t see my parents as “parents.” Don’t get me wrong, they’re great people. They both bring in a paycheck, are both sober and drug-free, and are generally good people. However, as parents, they’re not really good. My sister and I both feel neglected by them, and it doesn’t help when our dad sometimes criticizes us over small things and downplays any accomplishment we’ve made, while our mom doesn’t really try and stop it and instead chooses to stay back and watch my sister and I get scorned at.

This is not a healthy relationship.

Yea, they get us gifts and Christmas presents and cook us meals and occasionally give me money since I’m the only sibling that drives, but my argument is that anyone can do those things. The connection between parent and child is something special and sacred, and I feel as if they’ve ruined it. Heck, any time I have to talk or interact with them, I immediately feel a small amount of dread and anger.

Gaining some independence may be good.

So, cut to today, and I really don’t see them as my parents. I haven’t seen them as my parents for about 4 months now. I think my sisters also starting to not see them as parents since we’ve talked about it before, but don’t take my word for it.

They don’t sound evil, so why cut them out completely?

I honestly would not mind cutting them off completely from my life and leaving them behind. I want to do that as soon as I leave for college or Air Force. Am I way out of line for not seeing my own parents as my actual parents? AITA?

It doesn’t sound like his parents are doing anything particularly awful, even if they aren’t the best. Maybe he should maintain the relationship and see how it goes.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This does seem like an immature post.

This person thinks he is out of line.

Here is someone who says this may be emotional neglect.

Many people would love to have parents like this.

They may not be perfect, but they are his parents.

They are doing everything for their child, what more does he want?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who plan to blow all their money on themselves since their son won’t let them move in when they’re old.