The Car Return Crisis: Why “Just Bring It Back Now” Resulted in a Brutal Family Insult

Plans can fall apart fast when someone changes something at the last minute.

So, what would you do if you were borrowing someone’s car and planned to clean it before returning it, but your partner made you return it earlier than originally planned? Would you just do what he said and leave it dirty? Or would you take a few moments and at least try to clean what you can?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and tries, but still gets in trouble. Here’s what happened.

AITA for returning a car like this? I (26F) borrowed my boyfriend’s (26M) cousin’s car and was supposed to have it until the next night and return it then. The plan was to take it to a car wash and clean the inside before returning it. There was some bird poop on the car that I saw late that afternoon, and I planned to wash it off the next day when I ran errands. I’ve been cleaning the car regularly while borrowing it. I communicated this all to him.

Later, her boyfriend was mad and texted her.

Around 1 AM, after being mad about something else, my boyfriend suddenly told me to return the car immediately. I had no time to clean it as planned. He told me not to clean it and just hurry up and drop it off, but I quickly wiped the interior with Clorox wipes, removed what bird poop I could in the dark (maybe 2 minutes), and returned the car. He later texted, furious, saying his cousin was mad that the car smelled like bleach and had bird poop, which embarrassed him, so he called me “disgusting” for leaving the car like that, even though we all had an agreed-upon plan and he changed it.

She’ll take some accountability, but not all of it.

The bird poop was on the car for less than 24 hours, and I had planned to fully clean the car the next day before giving it back, which I communicated. He later sarcastically texted that he had hand-washed the car. I’ll take accountability for not having the car washed as soon as I saw it, but I was busy all day and didn’t even leave my house. The bird poop had been on the car for maybe 12 hours when he surprised me into returning it, and I had been using the car responsibly and maintaining it. I feel like I did my best under the circumstances, but he is framing it as if I intentionally returned the car dirty and I’m disgusting and embarrassing. AITA?

Eek! It’s crazy how he agreed to it and then got mad about it.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here are some good thoughts.

This person thinks the boyfriend is to blame.

According to this person, it was the change of plans that caused it.

For this comment, she’d have been wrong either way.

Her boyfriend sounds toxic. Had he backed off, the car would’ve been cleaned.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about some neighbors who found themselves in hot water after they borrowed patio furniture without asking.