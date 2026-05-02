The Customer Isn’t Right: The “Undeserved” Refund That Cost a Dedicated Service Rep Their Sanity

Customer service workers get a ton of mistreatment from people who want a power trip with their burger.

See why this worker is super frustrated.

I hate my job I’ve dealt with some entitled people in customer service and this is by far not the worst. So, this lady calls in, already upset about a $5 survey promotion that didn’t apply to her order. Fair enough, but here’s the thing: we didn’t even have that survey going when she placed the order!

But the staff didn’t fight the customer.

But because we try to be kind, we gave her the $5 off anyway. Fine, whatever, happens all the time. But then, right after, she notices a charge for special packaging. It’s less than $3, and it’s clearly marked on the order page with bright bold letters, and we even give you the option to deselect it. Guess what? She didn’t opt out, and now she’s mad about it, demanding we remove the charge after the order was already placed. Does she want to remove the special shipping? No, she just doesn’t want to pay for it. At this point, I’m still trying to be professional, explaining why the charge exists and how it’s an option that everyone has to pay for.

Things are about to get snobby and personal.

Then she pulls out the golden line, “My time is more valuable than yours.” She literally said that to me. Not just her attitude, not just her tone—she actually said the words, as if me spending my time trying to help her meant nothing because she’s somehow more important. But it didn’t stop there.

The Karen was extremely rude and condescending.

Every single time I tried to speak, she interrupted me. Every. Time. I didn’t even get to finish a sentence without her cutting me off. Yet, somehow I’m supposed to sit there, take it, and not interrupt her. As if my job means I’m just a punching bag for people like her. Oh, and guess what happened in the end? After all of that nonsense, after her talking down to me, we still gave her a refund. For something everybody else pays for! Like she deserved some kind of special treatment for acting entitled.

OP is fed up with Karens and the like.

It’s absolutely mind-blowing. This is the kind of stuff that makes you want to quit customer service altogether. Dealing with people who think they’re better than you, who demand refunds for things they don’t even deserve, and who then get away with it just because they scream the loudest. I swear, this is the stuff that drives costs up because companies are too scared to just say no to people like this.

Here is what folks are saying.

I see what this person is saying, but this is a problematic comparison.

Yes, but they don’t do this for the money. They do it to feel superior and powerful.

It’s not worth ruining your life if you have other options.

I agree. Abuse should never be tolerated. Ban abusers from that service.

I’m concerned about OP. She feels trapped and that’s never good.

If you enjoyed that story, check out this post about a pizza delivery guy who was promised a large tip, only to be disappointed.