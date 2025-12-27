A Customer Promised A Pizza Delivery Driver A Good Tip, But After They Returned To The Store They Realized It Was A Lie

Tipping culture may be a bit flawed, but many delivery drivers still depend on it to make ends meet.

One hardworking delivery driver was promised a good tip by one of his customers.

So it was even more disheartening when he discovered the customer had just lied to his face.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customers lying about tipping Our online ordering system doesn’t let you put a tip for the driver so we tell customers to tip with cash or to call the shop.

The customer seemed like he was going to tip.

Took a delivery last night and as the person opens their door they say “I just called the shop to leave you a tip”. Cool, great no problem.

But the delivery driver soon discovered a far more disappointing reality.

When I return to the shop there was no receipt for a tip, the people answering phones never got that call. Now, this is a small shop, we’re all tight I know no one is lying there.

This is all part of a troubling pattern.

Too often, customers tell me they will call the shop and act super sincere when instead they’re lying right to my face. The don’t care about not getting tipped but I don’t deserve to be lied to.

What a disappointing way to end a shift.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Setting up tips this way is a pretty big disservice to the delivery drivers.

Contactless delivery has also made it easier to stiff on the tip guilt-free.

This story made this commenter second-guess their own tipping habits.

A missed tip is a missed tip, but the blatant dishonesty is what really stung here.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.