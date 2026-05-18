The Digital Shadow: How a Worker’s Use of an Untraceable Personal Phone Created a Toxic Workspace Dilemma

If you’re a woman, chances are that a man has made you feel uncomfortable. What if this happens at work?

See why this woman is not okay with her coworker’s actions.

WIBTAH for blocking a coworker from texting me on one of my phones? I work in an office where management is required to have a work phone and use a messaging app thats HIPAA compliant. While most of the company uses the work phones, managers usually have each other’s personal phone number.

I saw where this was going and if you’re also a woman, I bet you did, too.

Whenever I text one of my coworkers, he will read the text on his work phone and then answer me on my personal, meaning he swapped phones to do this. This annoys me because it means I can’t have the message linked to my computer, it’s no longer secured for privacy and it doesn’t leave a record of our conversations somewhere our bosses can see it. I’ve mentioned these issues, but he insists it’s “easier” to use his personal.

Of course it’s not that simple. I’m mad there doesn’t seem to be a policy around this.

Normally I wouldn’t hesitate to block both his numbers on my personal to force him to be more professional, but there’s a drawback. When we have emergencies outside of work hours, (healthcare and it happens extremely frequently) it’s nice to be able to ask for help on a phone that’s guaranteed to be turned on.

Below is another reason I work from home (and freelance)! Made me cringe.

It’s also safer to call someone’s personal when you know they’re driving because that’s the phone hooked up to Bluetooth. I also don’t want it to seem like I’m picking fights in the office because it’s an open secret that the two of us don’t get along and I try to play nice during the week.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I love this idea so much. Don’t play their game!

This is probably what I would do. Do you really need to talk on the phone in your car?

It would outrage me to hear this as a customer, so there is every impetus for management to step in.

No, really?! I just rolled my eyes. Every woman already knows this.

Indeed. I’d be scared.

This worker feels uneasy about a male coworker who keeps responding to her work calls via his personal cell phone, but there are drawbacks to never using a personal phone.

She seems to feel unsafe.