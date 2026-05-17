The Dorgi Explosion: How a Unique Dachshund-Corgi Mix Captured the Hearts of Millions Online

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a Corgi and a Dachshund decided to have puppies, today’s your lucky day!

A woman named Emily showed folks on TikTok her puppy and folks are loving it!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Ever seen a Dorgi?”

The text continued, “Corgi + Dachshund.”

Just look at this little lady!

She’s adorable!

The video’s caption reads, “She’s still a puppy but I’m so excited to see what she looks like full grown!”

Take a look at the video.

@emilyymcmillan She’s still a puppy but I’m so excited to see what she looks like full grown! – So far I’ve learned that dorgi’s are very sweet and loyal dogs. She follows me everywhere and she’s constantly under my feet. She can learn a trick within 2-3 days and she’s *almost* fully house trained. She’s so smart, I love her sm😭🩷 her name is Lottie btw 🙂 #dorgi #corgi #dachshund #dog #puppy ♬ original sound – 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐬

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

This might just be the cutest puppy of all time…