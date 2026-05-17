May 17, 2026 at 2:47 am

The Dorgi Explosion: How a Unique Dachshund-Corgi Mix Captured the Hearts of Millions Online

by Matthew Gilligan

puppy sitting on floor

TikTok/@emilyymcmillan

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a Corgi and a Dachshund decided to have puppies, today’s your lucky day!

A woman named Emily showed folks on TikTok her puppy and folks are loving it!

dog sitting on a floor

TikTok/@emilyymcmillan

The video’s text overlay reads, “Ever seen a Dorgi?”

The text continued, “Corgi + Dachshund.”

dog sitting on a floor

TikTok/@emilyymcmillan

Just look at this little lady!

She’s adorable!

The video’s caption reads, “She’s still a puppy but I’m so excited to see what she looks like full grown!”

dog sitting on a floor

TikTok/@emilyymcmillan

Take a look at the video.

@emilyymcmillan

She’s still a puppy but I’m so excited to see what she looks like full grown! – So far I’ve learned that dorgi’s are very sweet and loyal dogs. She follows me everywhere and she’s constantly under my feet. She can learn a trick within 2-3 days and she’s *almost* fully house trained. She’s so smart, I love her sm😭🩷 her name is Lottie btw 🙂 #dorgi #corgi #dachshund #dog #puppy

♬ original sound – 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐬

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.23.20 AM The Dorgi Explosion: How a Unique Dachshund Corgi Mix Captured the Hearts of Millions Online

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.23.34 AM The Dorgi Explosion: How a Unique Dachshund Corgi Mix Captured the Hearts of Millions Online

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.23.46 AM The Dorgi Explosion: How a Unique Dachshund Corgi Mix Captured the Hearts of Millions Online

This might just be the cutest puppy of all time…

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