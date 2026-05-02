The Dreaded Regular: Why No One at This Pizza Shop Has the Courage to Tell the Truth

Customer interactions can sometimes come with unexpected challenges.

In this story, a man works at a small pizza shop and knows customers who come in regularly.

One of his regular customers has bad breath, and it has become a serious issue for him.

But he’s unsure if he should say something to the older gentleman or just keep quiet.

What do you think? Check out the full details below…

Would it be wrong If I asked an older customer to use a breath mint when he comes in? I (34M) work at a local pizza place. It is not a chain, just a mom-and-pop shop. It is a very small building that only has room for 10 tables. You can see all 10 tables from the front counter where I stand to take orders.

This man has a problem with one of tehir regulars.

There is an older gentleman who comes in maybe once every other week. He comes in with his two daughters to get food. All three of them are very nice people. There is just one problem. When the older man opens his mouth, it smells so disgusting it is not even funny. The first time I smelled it, I did not think anything of it. I just thought maybe he was having a weird day.

He almost threw up.

The last five times they have come in, when he talks to me to place the order, it smells so bad. It smells like he has not brushed his teeth in a month. There was a day he came in right after I got back from my lunch break. The smell almost caused me to throw up my lunch.

Now, he’s wondering if he should tell him or just deal with it silently.

The last time they came in, after they left, another customer came up to ask me about the smell. I had no answer. Should I tell him or maybe one of his daughters about it? Should I tell them that another customer complained about the smell? Or should I just deal with it when they come in?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s a similar thought.

Short and simple.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, just leave it alone, say this one.

Some customer service issues really stink more than others.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a customer who threw a fit over missing carrots.