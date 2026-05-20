May 20, 2026 at 12:45 am

The Drive-Thru Doggy: How One Owner’s Genius On-The-Go Feeding Routine Inspired Pet Parents Everywhere

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding her dog

TikTok/@minnieandme11

Not all dogs are the same…

And some of them can be even be considered total divas!

A dog named Minnie became a viral hit on TikTok when her owner posted a video of her eating…on the go.

woman holding a dog

TikTok/@minnieandme11

In the video, Minnie’s owner carried her as she walked down a street.

The woman held a glass dish with food so Minnie could eat on the go!

It’s okay to admit you’re impressed, we won’t judge you…

woman holding a dog

TikTok/@minnieandme11

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your mom is running late and has to make your breakfast to go.”

The caption reads, “At least she brought the fancy cup.”

These two are CLASSY.

That’s called using your head!

woman holding a dog

TikTok/@minnieandme11

Check out the video.

@minnieandme11

At least she brought the fancy cup #puppy #dogsofttiktok #schnauzer #fancy #togo

♬ Nice and Easy – Louis Adrien

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 5.57.58 PM The Drive Thru Doggy: How One Owners Genius On The Go Feeding Routine Inspired Pet Parents Everywhere

Another viewer had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 5.58.09 PM The Drive Thru Doggy: How One Owners Genius On The Go Feeding Routine Inspired Pet Parents Everywhere

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 5.58.31 PM The Drive Thru Doggy: How One Owners Genius On The Go Feeding Routine Inspired Pet Parents Everywhere

These two divas don’t have time to sit down and eat their meals…they’re on the move!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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