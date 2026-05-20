The Drive-Thru Doggy: How One Owner’s Genius On-The-Go Feeding Routine Inspired Pet Parents Everywhere

Not all dogs are the same…

And some of them can be even be considered total divas!

A dog named Minnie became a viral hit on TikTok when her owner posted a video of her eating…on the go.

In the video, Minnie’s owner carried her as she walked down a street.

The woman held a glass dish with food so Minnie could eat on the go!

It’s okay to admit you’re impressed, we won’t judge you…

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your mom is running late and has to make your breakfast to go.”

The caption reads, “At least she brought the fancy cup.”

These two are CLASSY.

That’s called using your head!

Check out the video.

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Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer had a lot to say.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

These two divas don’t have time to sit down and eat their meals…they’re on the move!