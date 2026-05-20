The Driveway Stand: How a Terrified Mother and Her Daughters Turned the Tables on a Charging Neighbor

Imagine living in the same apartment building for more than a decade. Would you want to move out if a crazy neighbor was so aggressive and threatening that you had to call the police, or would you think the neighbor is the one who should move out?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is so freaked out by the experience with the drunk and aggressive neighbor that she’s considering moving out and ending her marriage. She also admits that she’s not thinking rationally right now due to all the drama that happened and might be overreacting.

Moving and getting divorced are pretty big decisions to make. Is she overreacting? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO for wanting to move out of a building I have been living in for 15 years because a neighbor became aggressive and chased me and then ambushed me? So we’ve been living in this building for 15 years, we keep to ourselves and are on neighborly with everyone. We have one neighbor who is a single guy in his 60s or 70s and is usually intoxicated and incoherently ranting about when you see him. He usually just says hi and we say hi back.

This guy sounds scary!

A while back he said hi and I replied but apparently he didn’t hear me so he then proceeded to berate me as I walked up the stairs calling me names for not replying to his greeting. I let it go. Today and me and my two adult daughters were leaving the apartment he has standing in the courtyard and was on one of his drunken rants. So we just kept our heads low and started walking to the stairs heading down to the parking garage. He kept of ranting and now chasing us and going on about how we aren’t talking to him. He was mere inches from my daughter when she passed the door to the stairway and she told him to stop following her and then closed the door behind her.

She wanted someone to help.

He proceeded to aggressively fight the door and she held him off and my other daughter went to help hold him off. I thought of calling my husband but I was worried that he would just escalate the situation further and would result in a physical altercation. So in a moment of panic I called the building manager hoping he would be impartial enough to come deescalate the situation. He just told me to call the police and hung up.

They did eventually call the police.

By this point the neighbor had stopped pushing the door so we thought he had given up and we decided to keep going down the stairs. I went down first and the moment I walked into the garage I saw him standing there hiding on the side waiting to ambush us. He yelled at me so I started screaming at his face and kept running, my daughters heard my scream and ran down to the garage each screaming themselves. This freaked him out enough that he just got stunned so we ran to the car and locked the doors. Then my eldest called 911 and reported the ordeal.

Here’s what happened when the police showed up.

About 25 minutes later the police show up, talk to us, talk to him and the manager also now comes out with video evidence from the security cameras which corroborates our story. They say they can’t do anything since he has not committed a crime. Suggested we document things and start a paper trail and then also carry pepper sprays. Long story short we go for a drive just to calm down and process and then come back home, we call my husband to come walk us up the stairs and tell him what had happened. He is angry because we left without him to get ice cream and then he is angry that we didn’t call him first and then he blames us for calling the police before him. Or even calling the police at all… I don’t know it was all hazy and we were all heated.

She’s not sure what to do.

I don’t know what to do at this point, like the man that was supposed to protect me or whatever is just doubling down… Am I overreacting for just wanting to move out of both this building and this marriage? Any legal advice regarding the neighbor? I don’t know what to do, emotions are high and I’m just not thinking straight.

It’s too bad to move out of a building they’ve lived in for so long because of one crazy neighbor. The crazy neighbor is the one who should move out. Can the landlord find a reason to evict him?

I don’t think divorce is the answer. Her husband is also probably freaked out and not thinking rationally either. They should both talk it out once they’ve calmed down and had time to process what happened.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Her husband definitely didn’t help the situation.

Another person calls out the husband for being wrong.

This person understands why the husband was upset…kind of.

This is good advice.

Was her husband upset that she left instead of staying at the apartment, or was he upset that she left to get ice-cream because he wanted ice-cream too? If he is upset that she left, I can kind of understand that, but if I were in that situation, I’d probably feel safer somewhere else instead of in the same building with the crazy neighbor. If he’s upset that they got ice-cream without him, I can also kind of understand that because ice-cream is awesome.

Regardless, the husband should’ve been more compassionate and helpful instead of telling her everything she did was wrong. He should be grateful that his wife and daughter are okay instead of criticizing them.

A restraining order against the crazy neighbor is a good idea.