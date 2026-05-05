The “Empty Tank” Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

Costco memberships and their perks are not something people take lightly.

What would you do if someone tried to get you to risk your benefits? One guy recently shared an eerie story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not letting someone at the Costco gas pump use my membership to get gas?

While I was pumping gas into my car the guy on the other side asked if he could use my card.

He said he didn’t know it needed a card.

I told him Costco needed a card for everything.

This is pretty common knowledge.

He then tells me he normally uses his friend’s card.

I told his he couldn’t use mine.

So he knew he needed a membership.

Yeah, this guy sounds sneaky.

He started mumbling something and got back in his car without getting gas.

When I was done I left and he was still sitting there.

Guessing he might ask the next person.

Well, that’s awkward.

Yes I would have made a little money in my % back but….

May I should have asked for $5 to help pay for my membership and he could have used it.

I don’t have the Costco credit card so he still would have had to pay. AITA?

The saying is “stranger danger” for a reason. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments section caught on immediately.



Some pointed out the major issue.



Others sniffed out this guy’s MO.



One person noted the potential consequences.



And another could relate all too well.



This guy is only fueling one thing- and it’s conflict.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stopped giving his coworker rides to work because he wouldn’t stop leaving trash in his car.