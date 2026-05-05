May 5, 2026 at 7:55 pm

The “Empty Tank” Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

by Liz Wiest

costco gas pump

Shutterstock

Costco memberships and their perks are not something people take lightly.

What would you do if someone tried to get you to risk your benefits? One guy recently shared an eerie story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not letting someone at the Costco gas pump use my membership to get gas?

While I was pumping gas into my car the guy on the other side asked if he could use my card.

He said he didn’t know it needed a card.

I told him Costco needed a card for everything.

This is pretty common knowledge.

He then tells me he normally uses his friend’s card.

I told his he couldn’t use mine.

So he knew he needed a membership.

Yeah, this guy sounds sneaky.

He started mumbling something and got back in his car without getting gas.

When I was done I left and he was still sitting there.

Guessing he might ask the next person.

Well, that’s awkward.

Yes I would have made a little money in my % back but….

May I should have asked for $5 to help pay for my membership and he could have used it.

I don’t have the Costco credit card so he still would have had to pay. AITA?

The saying is “stranger danger” for a reason. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments section caught on immediately.
Screenshot 2026 05 01 at 6.14.53 PM The Empty Tank Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

Some pointed out the major issue.
Screenshot 2026 05 01 at 6.15.00 PM The Empty Tank Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

Others sniffed out this guy’s MO.
Screenshot 2026 05 01 at 6.15.09 PM The Empty Tank Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

One person noted the potential consequences.
Screenshot 2026 05 01 at 6.15.22 PM The Empty Tank Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

And another could relate all too well.
Screenshot 2026 05 01 at 6.15.30 PM The Empty Tank Trick: Why One Man’s Attempt to Con a Stranger at the Pump Backfired in the Most Embarrassing Way

This guy is only fueling one thing- and it’s conflict.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stopped giving his coworker rides to work because he wouldn’t stop leaving trash in his car.

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