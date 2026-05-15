The Escalation Trap: How a CEO Turned a Manager’s Mistake Into a Full-Blown Career Execution

People spend more time at work than they do at home, and this can drive them to the brink of madness.

How would you handle being stuck in a job that stresses you out to the point of physical illness? One woman recently aired her grievances about her toxic workplace with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

My CEO came in on their day off to watch me work.

My co-op is absolutely terrible.

My shift starts at 4am, I receive and break down pallets.

As a small woman in the city, I feel unsafe travelling to my job in the morning, but this was the only option they gave me for full time.

That’s a super unfortunate way to have to guarantee work.

All of my coworkers are on their final warning, including me for no reason whatsoever.

We are all great workers, and the early morning shift pretty much carries the work load for the whole store.

Recently there was a meeting for all of the shift leads and management and apparently my name was brought up, them believing that I have been slacking when in reality I have not been.

She should have been able to defend herself in that situation.

My shift lead texted me drunk the other day, telling me he put in his two weeks notice.

He claimed he “defended me” at the meeting even though that doesn’t seem to be the case according to my coworkers.

I know he knew he messed up, and probably felt guilty and is now quitting.

There are a lot of fraught interpersonal relationships here.

But he hasn’t been showing up to work and is probably done, which means more workload for me and my one other coworker, which is our whole team.

Yesterday I was so stressed and this morning, my manager came up to me and said I had to work even harder, claiming I had to put out product on the shelves at a much faster rate.

And our CEO came in at opening, specifically to watch how I was working on the cameras and what this means is that I’m definitely getting fired.

The stakes are so high at this place for zero reason at all.

I told my union stewardess that I was going to walk out and never come back to this job ever again.

However she covered me saying I threw up in the bathroom because that’s the only possible way I would be able to go home early for the day.

I left work shaking and on the verge of tears.

This work environment is deeply unhealthy.

I genuinely do not want to go back to work, but there’s no other other option.

I’ve applied to around 80 jobs within the past month with only one phone interview, and was denied that job.

I don’t know what to do anymore, because eviction is so possible at this point if I get fired or quit.

This is the case for far too many people in this present market. Let’s see if Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

Some tactical advice was offered immediately.



Others tried to point out any silver lining.



One person provided an exit strategy.



Another shared earnest solidarity.



And someone else brought some much-needed humor.



No job should fracture mental health this much.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.