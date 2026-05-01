The Harsh Truth: Why a Woman’s “Best Friends” Finally Admitted the Real Reason for Their Falling Out

When you are in middle school, it is pretty common to have fights and other drama within your friend group.

What would you do if two of your friends stopped talking to you for a bit, and finally they said that it was because you were too pushy?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and while she disagrees, she did apologize for anything she did and they are kind of friends again.

AITA for being a ‘pushy’ friend? Before I write anything out I’d like to give some context, I’m 13(M) going on 14, so yea, I may be a lil young.

Ok, good to know.

I’m self aware, any other people in the story will be around that age, so don’t be too harsh in the comments. I’m not making this to bash my friends or anyone mentioned, just need to vent, most of the events happened in October of last year, so forgive me if my retelling is all over the place, more context will be given as the story progresses.

Let’s see what happened.

I’ve had two main friends the entire time I’ve been in Secondary School (I’m from the Caribbean), I’ll call them Leo(14F) & Ria(14F). We’ve always had our ups and downs, more specifically me and Leo, she has Pinterest humor to put it simply, and is a bit of an attention seeker. She’s not that bad most of the time, but I have to watch my words around her.

She sounds like a good friend.

I much prefer Ria, she’s more stand off-ish and guarded, but I see her as a true friend, it took a long while but she eventually opened up to me a lil more, and I really do appreciate her being my friend. I’m October Leo & Ria started ignoring me, constantly avoiding me and ignoring me.

They need to get to the bottom of this issue.

One morning, I had just arrived in class when I saw Ria sitting in her usual spot before leaving to go to the canteen (basically a shop to buy snacks, drinks, etc), I followed , which I admit was stupid decision, but I did also need to buy something. After we both bought our things we headed back to class, I kept my distance, not wanting to look like a creep following her, when we arrived in class I stood awkwardly next to my desk, which was a few columns away from hers.

What is going on with her friends?

I so desperately wanted to talk to her, but I didn’t bother to, she then went to the tap it had in school, I, like an idiot, followed her. I shot her a weak smile in an attempt to start conversation, but she rolled her eyes and walked away.

Ok, at least they finally told her the issue.

Later that day, during lunch, Leo called me over to her desk to talk with her and Ria. They aired out complaints they had about me being pushy and bothering them, or saying stuff that brought up Leo’s trauma, that last part is what Leo said and she said a lot.

Hopefully they can move past this.

I admit fault for doing some of the stuff they said, though a lot of the stuff mentioned, I didn’t do. Leo often had moments where she’d become sad and she’d become sad easily, I always tried to comfort of help her but Ria would always tell me to just leave her alone, saying how she’s independent and doesn’t need my help.

This all seems like common middle school drama.

In the end the three of us made up, mostly me and Ria, but me and Leo don’t talk as much and I, honestly, wouldn’t have it any other way. She’s turned into a pick me to be honest, and is hanging out with her guy friends, who think the peak of humor is random TikTok audios. AITA?

This is peak middle school drama, so it isn’t surprising given their ages. Hopefully they grow out of it soon.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it all.

This commenter says to just leave them alone.

This is pretty typical.

This person thinks she was maybe in the wrong.

This is typical drama for kids this age.

This person says to give them space.

This makes me glad I’m not in middle school anymore.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a young man who finally got the courage to walk away from his toxic friend group.