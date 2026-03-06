Man Found Himself Constantly Mocked By Someone He Considered A Friend, So He Finally Chose Self Respect Over Staying In A Toxic Friend Group

Friend groups often change over time, and not always for the better.

So when one longtime friend started flexing his ego more than his support, another person found himself constantly criticized while the rest of the group made excuses.

The end result was a dramatic rift in the friend group that would test everyone’s loyalty.

AITA for being mad at the mean friend So I’ve been in a friend group with the same people for about three years now. And recently, one of the people in the group has become really mean.

Nothing seems to be off limits for this bully of a friend.

He has made rude comments about my personality, as well as made numerous comments about the weights I used at the gym when I was first starting out, and constantly commented on how easy it was for him and how much stronger he was than me. He pretty much did the same thing when I was learning guitar, telling me that I was really bad and that he was much better, to the point where I stopped playing altogether.

The rest of the group seem to sign off on this bad behavior.

The rest of the people in my friend group defend him, telling me that he has changed, when I already gave him multiple chances to improve and he messed them all up. He blamed all of the things that he said and did on one of the other people in the group, who has now pretty much become an outcast, and I am the only one who still hangs out with him.

The whole conflict is tearing the friend group apart.

People are now mad at me, and I feel like I’m losing my friends because of this conflict. I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, but AITA?

This doesn’t sound like a good friend at all.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user makes it clear that this person deserves better from his friends.

The word “Friend” definitely needs to be in quotations here.

Just because you’ve known someone for a long time doesn’t mean they’re a real friend.

Insecurity is most definitely to blame for this “friend’s” bad behavior.

At the end of the day, this doesn’t sound like a friend group that’s really worth being a part of.

Sometimes you just have to walk away from the negativity.

