The “Insecurity” Trap: How One Woman’s Attempt to Set a Boundary Turned Into a Friendship-Ending Blowout

Some people are insecure about themselves, which can be difficult and in some cases, can make them treat others poorly.

What would you do if your friend was like this and she was always getting upset with you when you didn’t do anything wrong?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she finally got sick of it and told her insecure friend to get over herself and fix her personality, but now she feels bad about it.

AITA for telling my insecure friend her personality makes her unattractive and to get over herself ? The title sounds bad but hear me out.

Some people are just insecure.

I (f18) and my friend (f18) have been friends for around 3 years now and as long as I’ve known her she’s been very insecure about her appearance. We’ve never been best friends but we’re in the same friendship group and get along. She’s actually slim and pretty but I think she has body dysmorphia (undiagnosed I’m just guessing).

Meeting someone new is always exciting.

Anyways at the start of the year she told us she has been talking to a guy and she’s excited to show him to us at a party. She never showed us any pictures or anything but told us that she’ll text us when she finds him. At that same party I found a good looking guy who came up to me and we danced and made out.

Oh no, this is terrible.

You guys can probably guess that was the guy she liked and she was FUMING at me and accused me of sabotaging her to make her feel more insecure. I apologized so much and tried to tell her that it was a genuine accident but since then she’s held a grudge. (Nothing big but just makes shady jokes at my expense).

Some people don’t like things posted on social media.

Skip to my birthday we all dressed up and took photos as a group but when I went to post on my Instagram she said no because she didn’t like the picture. That’s fair enough so I asked if we can take more and she can decide her favorite one. She again said no as she doesn’t want to be on insta at all.

She is going out of her way to be understanding.

So, I asked her if she wouldn’t mind taking a picture of all of us for me to post and I can tag her as photographer so she’s still involved. Again she was FUMING saying that not wanting her in the picture is proof I think she’s ugly and that I’m always trying to make her feel bad about herself. I apologized again and honestly it kind of ruined my bday as I felt so down after being screamed at.

Wow, this is really out of line.

Now on Halloween is where I called her out. I dressed up as a ninja and there was a stranger guy dressed up as a ninja and he came over to me and said that ‘me being a ninja automatically makes me his type’ trying to flirt. Before I could reply she said ‘with her reputation I would’ve said your type is sluts’. One of the other girls stuck up for me and told her that was an inappropriate comment.

Why are they even still friends?

Then she had a breakdown because of me for the third time. She said Halloween is for dressing up in fun clothes and me deciding to dress like a ‘*****’ makes her feel embarrassed of her outfit (pumpkin). In summary I told her that she needs to get over herself as not everything is about her and I have no ulterior motives to make her feel bad and that she should stop being insecure coz the only thing making her unattractive is her bad personality.

I’m not sure there is anything she can do to make this girl behave.

I want her to stop hating on me but I also wanna apologize. AITA?

No. Other than the first thing (which was just a mistake), there is really nothing that she did wrong. Her friend is just insecure and does indeed need to get over it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Her friend really needs to grow up.

Her friend is being really weird.

She has nothing to apologize for.

This commenter thinks the friend is jealous.

This is basically bullying.

Why is she even still friends with this girl?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a married man who got a coworker fired after she wouldn’t stop asking him out.