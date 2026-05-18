The Insubordination Trap: How a Worker’s Campaign Against His Bad Manager Backfired on His Own Paycheck

Having a bad manager can be very frustrating, especially if they won’t fix problems after you have brought them to his attention.

When the worker in this story was in that situation, he began treating the manager badly and ignoring everything he was told, but he feels bad for being insubordinate.

Now he is wondering if he is out of line for treating his manager so poorly.

AITA? I treat my manager terribly. I have been making rude comments and undermining his decision making skills while on the floor.

This isn’t smart if he wants to keep working there.

I never listen to him and instead do my own process and ignore everything he says and does. I treat him the same way he treats the employees I’m not paid enough to train, coach and develop. I talk down to him when he asks me anything.

If he hates it, why is she doing it?

I don’t act like this and never had before, like a total jerk, I hate it. I’ve talked to him a few times and offered to help with ordering and inventory just to be ignored and denied. He has made at least 5 huge mistakes in the 7 months he has been manager, 2 of which have been complete engine replacements 30k+ each time (VW and Audi).

He has a legitimate complaint on pay, but this isn’t how to fix it.

I’m seriously done with him. He makes close to 1.5x more than I do. (I fell into a position when minimum wage was increased my wage increased with it but now starting wage for 1 of 5 positions is more than what I make. I have trained on all positions and can do everything we offer). 8am-7pm+, 5 days a week. My paycheck is close to $1,000. AITA?

What he is doing is not going to fix any problems and it will only make things worse for everyone. If he is not happy with his pay, he should quit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this situation.

Getting a different job is the best course of action.

Everyone is behaving badly in this story.

What is he hoping to accomplish.

He is really hurting himself as well.

He should be working to help the manager improve.

Being rude like this won’t get him anywhere.