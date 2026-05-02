The Loyalty Test: How a Single “Change of Heart” Just Turned a Friend Group Into a War Zone

Promises are not always unbreakable.

In this story, a man agreed to give his friend something he had asked for.

However, when his situation changed, he realized he needed it for his own work.

Now that his friend was asking for it, he backed out… and things got awkward quickly.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for backing out of a promise when it stopped being a small favor. I (25M) agreed a while ago to give a friend something of mine. At the time, it felt like a small, easy favor. There was not a strict timeline. There was just a general understanding that I would follow through when he needed it.

This man’s situation has changed.

Since then, my situation changed. That same thing is now actually important for something I am working on. Giving it up is not just inconvenient anymore. It would set me back.

He told his friend he couldn’t give him what he wanted anymore.

When he came to collect, I explained the situation. I said I could not go through with it anymore. He became upset. He says he relied on my word and he passed on other options. A few people think I am being unfair for backing out even if my situation changed.

Now, he’s wondering if he was at fault.

Now, I feel bad. I do not think it is my place to bend rules that apply to everyone. AITA for backing out of a promise when it stopped being a favor?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This one makes a good point.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, situations change… and we couldn’t do anything about it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about what happened when a woman’s ex-friends finally revealed the truth about their fallout.