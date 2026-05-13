May 13, 2026 at 4:49 am

The Moment This Dog Realized a Pup Cup Was Coming Was Pure Joy

by Matthew Gilligan

dog jumping in the air

TikTok/@thegoldencaptain

Once you get your dog their first pup cup, you might as well resign yourself to the fact that you now have a pooch with an addiction problem.

In this viral TikTok video, a dog named Captain got incredibly excited when he suspected that a delicious pup cup was in his near future.

woman with her dog

TikTok/@thegoldencaptain

Captain was clearly excited and jumped straight up in the air in front of his owner.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Mom says she’s going to get a coffee, which means I get a pup cup.”

dog jumping in the air

TikTok/@thegoldencaptain

The caption reads, “When the zoomies hit, but vertically.”

dog jumping in the air

TikTok/@thegoldencaptain

Take a look at the video.

@thegoldencaptain

When the zoomies hit but vertically 😂 #excited #goldenretrievers #dogsoftiktok #fyp #petsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Shelby Willis

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person has an idea…

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.24.47 AM The Moment This Dog Realized a Pup Cup Was Coming Was Pure Joy

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.24.55 AM The Moment This Dog Realized a Pup Cup Was Coming Was Pure Joy

And this individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.25.04 AM The Moment This Dog Realized a Pup Cup Was Coming Was Pure Joy

This dog’s favorite thing in the world is a pup cup!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

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