The Moment This Dog Realized a Pup Cup Was Coming Was Pure Joy

Once you get your dog their first pup cup, you might as well resign yourself to the fact that you now have a pooch with an addiction problem.

In this viral TikTok video, a dog named Captain got incredibly excited when he suspected that a delicious pup cup was in his near future.

Captain was clearly excited and jumped straight up in the air in front of his owner.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Mom says she’s going to get a coffee, which means I get a pup cup.”

The caption reads, “When the zoomies hit, but vertically.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person has an idea…

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual was impressed.

This dog’s favorite thing in the world is a pup cup!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.