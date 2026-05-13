The “Noise-Canceling” War: How a Simple Renovation Turned Into a High-Stakes Battle Between Two Households

When you live in a densely populated area, you have to deal with your neighbors who can sometimes be annoying. This could include loud neighbors, those with kids playing outside, and much more.

Unfortunately, there usually isn’t much that can be done to try to keep them quieter or cause less trouble unless they are doing something that is actually against the law.

That is the situation that the guy in this story was in, so he decided to remodel his home and to do it in such a way as to annoy his neighbors as much as possible. This certainly might not be the right thing to do, but he was awfully proud of his actions. Read on to see if you think he handled it right.

Remodeled my home to antagonize loud neighbor better I bought a house a few years back and found out pretty quickly that I have that one loud neighbor on the street.

Sometimes you have to live in a crowded home if that is all you can get.

Lots are small (6000 sqft), and so are the houses. My neighbor’s 1000 sqft house crams in 6 people and 2 dogs, so they’re constantly outside doing with something (kids screaming, dad running the circular saw for no apparent reason, dogs barking at nothing) Cue me needing more space. We opt to gut remodel and add on, and I basically optimized everything about the process to antagonize and neutralize my neighbor:

I can see why the neighbors would hate this, though I don’t understand why he thinks it is a good idea to irritate them.

Construction starts at 7am sharp, 5, sometimes 6 days a week, and they travel along loud neighbor’s side to get to/from the job. This will continue for 5 months Built as close to the lot line as I could, as far along the lot line as I could, for maximum shadowing. Other neighbor’s view is not changing at all

Wow, he is really just asking for conflict between him and his neighbor.

New AC is the cheapest, loudest model 2 feet from the fence So, I don’t have to hear them again, the windows were purchased specifically to attenuate sound, and we’re using a special sound-dampening drywall.

I just can’t see that this will go well in the long run. Angering your neighbors is a very bad idea.

Oh, and my state is locked down so they’re all at home with nowhere to go. Meanwhile I’m living at my parents house. Enjoy, jerks.

Sometimes you read a story of revenge like this, and you really understand what led up to it. In this case, however, I just can’t see what his neighbors did to make him put all this effort into annoying them.

It seems to me like they were just living their lives in a crowded area. He didn’t even ask them to be quieter or anything like that, from what he writes here.

Oh well, read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this odd story of revenge.

There is only so much you can do to keep noise levels down in a neighborhood.

I agree with this commenter. The person who wrote the story is way out of line.

This is an important question. It doesn’t seem like he has tried talking to them at all.

He really seems to be jumping to the worst conclusion here.

This commenter says that the neighbors don’t seem like they are being malicious about their noise.

This guy needs to think about the old saying, ‘two wrongs don’t make a right.’ Sure, his neighbors might be loud, but the solution isn’t to try to be loud yourself. From what he wrote, he didn’t even try to talk to his neighbors about the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.