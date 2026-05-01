The Oatmeal Foam Incident: Why a Husband Claims His Wife’s Dish-Saving Trick is “Disrespectful”

In the battle against dirty dishes, sometimes you get…creative.

Trying to cut down on unnecessary cleanup, she found a simple solution: instead of using a fresh bowl for oatmeal foam, she used an already dirty coffee mug headed for the dishwasher anyway.

Efficient? Yes. Controversial? Apparently also yes.

AITA for using my husband’s dirty coffee mug to hold oatmeal foam instead of dirtying another dish? My husband and I try to be mindful about not creating unnecessary dishes, and that’s something he specifically cares about and encourages. Every morning, we make steel-cut oatmeal on the stove, and it creates foam on top that we skim off and throw away. For a long time, I used a clean bowl for this, which then had to go in the dishwasher, basically creating an extra dish just for oatmeal foam. At some point, I realized we always have one or two dirty mugs in the sink from morning coffee. So instead of using a clean bowl, I started scooping the oatmeal foam into my husband’s dirty mug, then rinsing it and putting it in the dishwasher as usual.

Seems…fine?

I use his because he leaves after coffee and I stay for breakfast with the kids and use my mug for tea during the meal. I’ve been doing this for quite a while, and it genuinely never occurred to me that it might be a problem. I honestly thought I was aligning with his preference to reduce unnecessary dishes. It wasn’t anything hazardous or damaging, just oatmeal foam going into an already dirty mug that was about to be washed anyway.

Just trying to be clean…

Today, my husband happened to see our son doing it and got angry. He said it was disrespectful to use his mug that way and felt strongly that it wasn’t okay. As soon as he said that, I told him I was completely fine stopping and that we would never do it again. I’m not trying to keep doing something he hates. I just felt surprised by how strongly he reacted, because from my perspective it seemed harmless. So now we’re curious: AITA for using his dirty coffee mug for this in the first place?

Reddit mostly leaned NTA, with many agreeing that her logic made sense and aligned with their shared goal of reducing dishes. Since the mug was already dirty and being washed anyway, most didn’t see it as unhygienic or disrespectful.

This person says the result is obvious.

This person agrees…not even a question.

And this person is simply appalled.

She tried to save a dish, but turns out she stirred up a whole debate instead.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a woman who is blindsided when her husband suggests they spend their anniversary with his parents.