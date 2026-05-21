The One-Way Ledger: How a Woman’s Entitled Expectations About Travel Cash Exhausted Her Closest Friend

As the saying goes…common sense isn’t all that common!

Those words have always stuck in my head since I was a youngster and, the older I get, the more I realize that they are 100% correct.

Take the story you’re about to read, for example: I personally think it’s pretty outrageous to ask a friend to help pay for a trip. And it’s even weirder to ask for some cash if you take multiple trips to visit someone and expect them to chip in on the expenses.

What in the world is going on here?!?!

But hey, that’s just my opinion.

Now it’s up to you to see what you think about this curious situation.

Get all the details below!

AITA for not contributing towards a friend’s travel costs to visit me? “Our (M28 and F28) friend (F28) has been asking us to pay 2/3 of her petrol/train costs whenever she comes to visit us. She will stay over one night – she doesn’t let us pay for her food etc despite offering, but will eat/drink small things in the house. Obviously she also showers, keeps heating on overnight etc.

I guess some people measure friendships in terms of resources consumed…

To be clear, I do not care about these costs or even have an idea what they add up to. But in my mind it must be costing us something to have her around. She says it’s not fair that she’s fronting the whole cost, hence why this is relevant. We’ve had a back and forth over this for a year now. Originally we paid, but we started feeling it just wasn’t right to be “billed” each every time she came. Smallest amount £10 each, largest amount £40 each.

It’s mind-blowing why some people are friends with folks like this woman…

We asked for it to stop, and she originally agreed, but the discussions over it just have not stopped. She’s saying it is totally normal for us to pay towards her petrol costs, and not fair otherwise. We’ve never had this arrangement before. Other potentially relevant facts: As a couple we do earn more than her, but she is not in serious financial difficulty or anything. Her parents do help her out with money. She mainly visits us because she’s only just moved out of her parent’s house/shared accommodation, and we have our own place. Now she has her own flat we have already booked to go and see her. Genuinely don’t know now if we are being unreasonable. So what do you guys think?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user asked a question.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Like I said, this is a weird situation!

It would make more sense if it was someone asking for someone from a boyfriend or a girlfriend for an out-of-town visit, but just a friend who visits from time to time and wants financial help every time?

It’s so strange!

But, as Jim Morrison once said, people are strange…

No way around it, this friendship sounds WEIRD.