The Overtime Sabotage: How a Mother’s Loud Interruption Cost Her Husband His Shifts and Sparked a Financial Crisis

Many jobs provide you with set hours you’re required to work and then sometimes you get some extra hours to help cover, and for that you get paid overtime.

What would you do if your husband was always getting called in for overtime, which meant you didn’t get to see him as much as you want, and that is inconvenient?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so while her husband was on the phone with his manager, she loudly complained about him getting called in, so after the call her husband got very upset that he lost out on overtime and said he needed it in order to make enough money so she could be a stay at home mother.

AITA for loudly complaining about my husband’s job while he was on the phone with his manager? My husband’s work schedule is 7 days on, 7 days off. I hate having him away that long and myself and our kids look forward to his off week to have him home.

Work is almost never convenient, that’s why they pay you.

Unfortunately his employers don’t share that sentiment and it’s not uncommon for them to call him on his off week to do a small job they can’t find anyone else for, or go to a local yard to help prepare for a job. He gets OT for these calls. He already makes decent enough money but he says the extra helps give him wiggle room. His company is pretty good getting him days off for important events in the kids’ lives and special days but I get fed up with him getting a call for one extra job every other time he’s home.

This past week was his off week. Lo and behold, Friday night he gets a call from his manager about going in on Sunday to do some prep for a job they’d be doing on Monday night.

Wow, this could put his job in danger. Very inappropriate.

I was mad and started to loudly complain while he was on the phone about how it’d be nice if he worked for a company that wanted their employees to see their families as much as possible. I went on that I didn’t need my husband home to watch the kids so I could go out with my girlfriends that afternoon and that obviously dinner and a movie as a family that night wasn’t nearly as important as whatever his company needed and couldn’t wait until his actual work week started.

This would be so awkward for the husband when he is at work.

I unloaded pretty much every grievance I have with his company. He went outside to finish the call and when he came back in he told me he got taken off that job and put on another one that starts later in the week.

I would be so angry with her if I was him.

I thought that would be a good thing and make him happy but he said no, because he lost a good bonus ticket and will barely make his hours losing those two days. He said we’ve had this conversation before and if I want to continue being a stay at home mom, then that means he has to work the hours he does just to break even and every extra hour he can pick up helps.

I’m sure she’ll be upset when she has to get a job.

I don’t think I did anything wrong though because what wife doesn’t want her husband home as much as possible? Not to mention his job should be mindful that he’s a father and should be a father first, their employee second. AITA?

She is so far out of line that it is unbelievable. She better not complain at all when she is told that she needs to get a job and can’t stay home anymore.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This commenter says that his job schedule sounds amazing.

I agree with this commenter.

She really didn’t think this through.

This could have cost him his job.

This person says what she did was very rude.

She was way out of line and won’t be happy with the repercussions.