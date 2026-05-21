The Peacekeeper’s Betrayal: Why One Woman Refused Her Father-in-Law’s Advice to Yield Her Property to a Bully

Imagine living next to a neighbor who has a lot of cars and seems to think where he parks his cars is more important than where you park yours. Would you be willing to let him take your favorite parking spot, or would you talk to him about it and ask him to park somewhere else?

In this story, one woman is annoyed that her neighbor is parking his car in such a way that the car is taking up space that is big enough for two cars if he’d only move his car over a bit. She wants to confront the neighbor about the issue, but her fahter-in-law, who also lives with her and her partner, thinks it’s better not to say anything about it to the neighbor since it would only start drama.

Personally, I think the neighbor is the one starting the drama, but that’s just me. Keep reading to see if you think the father-in-law is right or if it’s better to speak up.

AIO for being annoyed about my neighbour ‘stealing my parking spot’ I (22F) live with my partner (24M) and his dad (54M). For some context, we live in a small cottage down a private lane. We often parked our cars against the house out front, however we do have a fairly large backyard with gates so we can put cars in the back. This is usually where FIL parks his work van. The gates are metal, loud and heavy.

She changed where she parks.

I started parking out front of the house when we managed to move bricks as I go out minimum once a day but often twice. It was a pain to open and close the gates constantly and as I work long days in hospitals some days im opening them at 6am and waking up all the houses around us.

The neighbors have a lot of cars.

Anyway, my neighbour (B) has a large house thats attached onto ours (semi-detached houses) that has a 5 car driveway and 2 car garage. On a daily basis there are only ever 2 cars on the driveway. A couple weeks ago I came home to them parking a car where I would park my car – which would typically be fine as its a place you can park 2 cars especially as mine is a very small car. However they parked in a way that I couldnt fit my car in.

It gets worse.

They didnt move for 2 weeks. I came home from work and noticed theyd gone so parked back in my spot, except leaving some extra room behind me as a couple months ago I had been blocked in by them. The next morning they had parked up to my bumper – no worries I could still get in and out.

Well for nearly a week this has been the case, until I went out for an hour and got home to see they had moved their car back so that I couldnt park there, they hadnt left as its a muddy spot we park on and there were no tyre tracks from them – and they had just moved to block my parking spot.

She’s pretty annoyed about this situation.

I told my FIL that if they dont move i’ll just ask them to move forward a little so there was enough room for two cars as per usual. But he insists that I would cause an unnecessary argument and I should just suck it up and continue to park in the back as I used to. I feel like it shouldnt cause an argument asking them to move forwards as they know they are taking up two spaces and I have to admit ive been quite annoyed at this today as I feel like it was really petty to move backwards and stop me from parking there. AIO?

She had the perfect place to park until the neighbors blocked her. I’d be annoyed too!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I agree.

Or she could park at their house! LOL

Here’s a petty suggestion.

This person suggets talking to the neighbor.

As long as she’s calm and polite, there’s nothing wrong with talking to the neighbor about the parking spot. She could simply explain why she likes to park there and kindly ask if they could park in a way that two cars can fit. If she doesn’t act like a Karen about it, there’s nothing wrong with calling the neighbor out on being a parking spot hog.

I’m not sure why the FIL is so hesitant to approach the neighbor, but just because he’s a doormat doesn’t mean she has to be. Bad advice is just that. Bad advice. She shouldn’t have to deal with the gate everyday just because her neighbor is inconsiderate.