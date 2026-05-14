The “Pinned In” Lesson: The Hilarious Way One Man Got Back at a Parking Lot Bully

Parking etiquette matters, especially in nearly empty lots.

The following story involves a man who found his truck boxed in by another vehicle parked far too close.

He was unable to even open his door, so he had to climb in through the passenger side.

That’s when he realized to return the inconvenience before leaving.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Guy parked inches from my truck in an empty lot I was at the gym early this morning, and the parking lot was basically empty. I drive a truck and had pulled straight into a front-facing spot with plenty of space around me. When I came back out, there was one other vehicle in the lot. It was another truck parked next to me.

This man couldn’t open his truck’s driver’s side door.

He had backed into the spot, so both of our driver-side doors were facing each other. I’m not exaggerating when I say he parked extremely close. There was maybe four to five inches between our trucks. I couldn’t even walk between them without folding in his driver-side mirror.

So, he decided to get petty…

Even after that, there was no way I could open my door enough to get in. I ended up having to climb in through my passenger side and crawl over the center console. I checked my truck and there was no damage. I was honestly surprised. Before I left, I did not put his driver-side mirror back. I also folded in his passenger-side mirror so he would be inconvenienced getting in, too.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person has a few questions.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

This one loves the revenge.

More ideas here…

Finally, this user makes a valid point.

Sometimes, parking skills are less about space and more about consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.