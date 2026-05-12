The “Plus-One” Trap: Why a Bridesmaid Canceled Her International Trip After the Bride Changed the Rules at the Last Minute

Few wedding decisions feel as petty as banning plus-ones after a fight with one specific person.

So when a bridesmaid realized the bride’s sudden rule change was less about guest count and more about retaliation, she chose to skip the trip entirely.

The drama had only just begun.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not going to my friend’s destination wedding after she took away my plus one? I (mid 20s F) have a friend from high school getting married abroad next summer. We’re part of a group of 4 girls. I’ve been with my boyfriend for almost 4 years (serious relationship, we’ve talked about engagement), so this isn’t a casual relationship. Originally, it seemed like we could bring plus-ones, so I planned the trip with him in mind.

But here’s where the drama started.

That changed after the bride got into an argument with one of the other girls in our group and told her her boyfriend was uninvited. After that, she decided none of us in our friend group could bring plus-ones. She later said it was due to guest count, but realistically it’s only affecting me and one other girl.

This was a huge change in the plans.

I had planned this as a trip with my partner, and traveling abroad alone isn’t something I’m comfortable with, especially since I don’t live near the other girls and would be flying and navigating everything solo. I told her I wasn’t trying to push back, since it’s her wedding and her decision, just that this changes things for me. Because of that, I decided not to go.

Now the rest of the friend group is upset too.

One of the other girls said I’m prioritizing my boyfriend over the wedding, which I don’t agree with. The girl whose boyfriend was originally uninvited actually agrees with me. AITA?

This wedding sounds like way too much drama.

What did Reddit have to say?

Why show up someplace where she’s clearly not wanted?

The bride and groom should have seen this coming.

This commenter believes this woman’s priorities are in the right place.

This couple could do something else entirely.

Asking guests to fly across the world alone isn’t a small ask, so the least you could do as the bride is to treat them nicely.

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