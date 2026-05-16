The Relocation Trap: Why This Pharmacy Assistant Is Warning Others After a 24-Hour Career Disaster

Few things in life are more disappointing than being fired from a job, especially without warning.

So, what would you do if a company encouraged you to relocate for a new position, but then fired you after your first day, leaving you stranded in a new city with no job? Would you stay and find new work? Or would you make an effort to get your old job back?

In the following story, a pharmacy assistant finds himself in this situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

Got hired, told to relocate… then fired after 1 day. Not sure what to do. I recently got hired as a pharmacy assistant at a No-Frills location in Port Alberni. Before accepting the job, I was directly encouraged by the pharmacy manager to take the position. Based on that, I made a big decision to relocate, thinking this was a stable opportunity. Finding a pharmacy job hasn’t been easy for me. I’ve been applying consistently, walking into stores, following up, and trying to build experience. So when I finally got this opportunity, it meant a lot. I even left my previous job to commit to this role.

They immediately let him go.

I showed up on my first day, ready to learn and work hard… and then I was let go right after that with no proper explanation. No warning. Nothing. Now I’m in a new place, without the job I moved for, and without the job I left behind. Financially and mentally, this has hit me really hard. I genuinely acted in good faith and trusted what I was told. I’m trying to understand: Is this even legal? Has anyone else gone through something like this? What options do I have in BC? I’ve started looking into filing a complaint, but I’d really appreciate any advice or similar experiences. Right now, I just feel stuck and, honestly, a bit lost.

Yikes! This situation sounds like a nightmare.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have any advice to share.

According to this comment, he should speak to a lawyer.

For this one, it’s affecting everyone.

Here’s someone who offers advice.

Great questions.

Things are tough right now, but he’s going to have to get back out there and do something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.