The “Rookie” Struggle: Why One New Server Is Considering Walking Out After a Rough Start

Being scared, confused and hesitant is pretty normal at a new job.

But, this employee thinks they might get fired on their third day!

Check out what happened.

Might get fired three shifts in but I don’t know why – I’ve been doing pretty good. Hi everyone, I started working as a server at a Chinese restaurant recently and just had my third shift. It’s my first time having a job. It’s a private small business so I never got any training modules or anything – first day, I went in and was immediately serving water. I even started taking orders on my first day.

This is where it gets tricky…

I was told to go home at a random time because it was so slow. The manager on my first day told me I’m good for not having any experience. On my second day, I made a mistake with an order. But another coworker said I’m good even though I’ve never worked as a server before. In my defense even the person training me made a mistake with the order. It was insanely busy. I had my third shift yesterday. I didn’t make a mistake, but because the menus use Chinese terms, I had trouble explaining the menu to customers and asked my coworker once and my manager once abt the menu while taking orders.

He wasn’t expecting this…

It was a very chill day. But when a regular came in, they started asking for things we don’t have on the menu. She kind of figured out I was knew, went to the chef and said “I’m asking you because she doesn’t know the menu” (even though all my recommendations when she asked for recs were correct and were all popular menus) Later today I found out that the manager thought I might not be a good fit for this role. Maybe it’s because I was slacking off that day. It was so slow, and I was working with a friend. But everyone was doing this – we were all gathered around talking when there weren’t any customers, even the manager.

UH OH…

I obviously won’t want to not join the convo since I wanna leave good first impressions. My boss also texted me this evening asking how my shift was and told me to fully memorize the menu (five pages if listed in a4 paper) until Thursday, and told me to apologize if I make mistakes/struggle taking orders this is my fault. I asked him what else I could improve on, and he basically said my customer service isn’t good and that I look mad all the time. In my defense, I always smile when customers come in and say hi, how are you, and get them seated. They all smile back at me, so I’m probably doing nothing wrong. I don’t think I look extremely mad either, I had grandmas ask if it’s my first day and smile/joke at me.

That’s INSANE!

A family on my third day would chuckle when I said it’s my third day here. I just don’t think my boss sees this because my boss faces my back when I walk and greet the customers when they come in. This week I have two more shifts. If I don’t do well here, I might get fired. I’m just so puzzled on if its normal to get fired so quickly like this. I think it’s me not knowing the menu well, but I will have this memorized by my next shift. Does anyone have ideas why they’re considering firing me? Do you think I would be fine after knowing the menu?

OUCH! That sounds heartbreaking!

Why would they not train him in the first place?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this employee is not at fault!

This user suggests learning the menu for brownie points!

This user thinks the manager is putting in the effort because they want to keep this employee.

This user understands that these employers won’t fire this employee.

This user knows this employee will have to work their way to the title.

Somebody needs to not overthink it!

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