“The Shelter Smile”: The Story of a Traumatized Pup Who Found His Forever Joy at the Front Door.

There’s nothing better than walking in your front door and having your dog greet you.

It’s the absolute best!

And this pooch is at the top of the pack!

Her name is Stevie and her owner showed folks how the pup greets her every time she comes home.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Rushing home every day because this is what I get to come home to.”

Stevie stretched and looked up at her.

And this adorable pooch had a huge smile on her face!

We’re glad she rescued Stevie and gave her a loving home!

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This pooch is so happy that she can’t contain her smile!