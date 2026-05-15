The Stealth Vacation: How One Woman Is Using Private Bookings to Protect Her Time with Her Mom

The fastest way to lose a peaceful vacation is to mention your itinerary to the wrong person.

When this daughter saved up to take her mom on a once-in-a-lifetime birthday trip, her mom’s friend booked the exact same resort and travel dates.

So what started as a quiet mother-daughter getaway is now in danger of turning into a full-on group vacation.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I ask my mum to prioritise our time in our upcoming vacation? Earlier this year I (20F) got to celebrate my birthday on a family cruise, and my mum (mid 40s) told me that she wished she could spend her birthday overseas as well. Well, in March this year I planned a vacation for my mum and I, and we are going to Bali next month to celebrate her birthday!

But soon came a scheduling conflict that would threaten to ruin all her plans.

However… recently one of her friends asked her about our itinerary and has apparently booked the same resort and travel dates for her own vacation. She will also be bringing her daughter (14 or 15 yo) and son (a few years younger) as well.

She starts to grow concerned about what this means for her and her vacation.

Her and my mum love to go clubbing so it’s always been part of our itinerary, however now I am afraid that I will be stuck babysitting.

Her mom quickly tries to placate her, but she isn’t convinced.

My mum has assured me that her friend’s daughter should be old enough to babysit her brother and that this will not get in the way of our time together.

The whole thing is creating a massive logistical headache.

But, I am beginning to feel uncomfortable, mostly because today I found out that another one of their mutual acquaintances has booked her trip for similar dates and in a neighbouring resort… So what I am planning to do is to schedule a bunch of private tours just for her and me, not with her friends. Would I be an AH if I did that?

Planning a trip is already stressful enough without all this extra noise.

What did Reddit have to say?

Actually talking to her mom seems to be the most responsible path forward.

This commenter thinks her mom should have a bit more say in her own birthday trip.

Maybe the best solution is a compromise.

This user shares a very different suggestion.

Straight-up plagiarism isn’t an acceptable planning strategy.

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