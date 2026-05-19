The Steering Wheel Solo: Why One Dachshund’s Hilarious Response to His Owner’s Absence Had Shoppers Stopping in Their Tracks

If you’ve ever doubted how much dogs love their humans, this video should change your mind in a hurry.

A Dachshund named Otis is the star of a viral video with a text overlay that reads, “When dad leaves the car to go into the store.”

Otis was in the backseat of the car in a parking lot…

And he was up on his hind legs looking for his papa!

Otis was clearly anxious about where his dad went!

The video’s caption reads, “I think dad forgot something in the car…”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Walmart weighed in!

This viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker nailed it!

This little fella was looking everywhere for his dad!