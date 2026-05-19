May 19, 2026 at 12:45 am

The Steering Wheel Solo: Why One Dachshund’s Hilarious Response to His Owner’s Absence Had Shoppers Stopping in Their Tracks

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a car

TikTok/@weenieotismo

If you’ve ever doubted how much dogs love their humans, this video should change your mind in a hurry.

A Dachshund named Otis is the star of a viral video with a text overlay that reads, “When dad leaves the car to go into the store.”

dog in a car

TikTok/@weenieotismo

Otis was in the backseat of the car in a parking lot…

And he was up on his hind legs looking for his papa!

dog in a car

TikTok/@weenieotismo

Otis was clearly anxious about where his dad went!

The video’s caption reads, “I think dad forgot something in the car…”

dog in a car

TikTok/@weenieotismo

Check out the video.

@weenieotismo

I think dad forgot something in the car…. #minidachshund #minidoxie #dachshund

♬ original sound – 🤍

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Walmart weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.38.34 PM The Steering Wheel Solo: Why One Dachshund’s Hilarious Response to His Owner’s Absence Had Shoppers Stopping in Their Tracks

This viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.38.45 PM The Steering Wheel Solo: Why One Dachshund’s Hilarious Response to His Owner’s Absence Had Shoppers Stopping in Their Tracks

And this TikTokker nailed it!

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.38.57 PM The Steering Wheel Solo: Why One Dachshund’s Hilarious Response to His Owner’s Absence Had Shoppers Stopping in Their Tracks

This little fella was looking everywhere for his dad!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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