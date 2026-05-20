The Subcontractor Scam: How a Handyman Crew Tried to Blame Pre-Existing Infrastructure to Avoid a Costly Repair Bill

Finding a good contractor is rare these days.

And if you do happen to find a good one…hold on for dear life!

Because that’s like finding a diamond in the rough.

For example, my sister hired a contractor to do some work on her house and the guy came highly recommended from her neighbors

Well, I’m not sure what her neighbors were smoking, but this guy was a total scammer and he never even finished the job she hired him for!

What’s that all about?!?!

Which brings us to today’s story…

A homeowner is dealing with some workers who made a huge blunder…and now they expect him to pay for it.

Read the story below and see what you think about this situation.

AITA for refusing to pay for a new irrigation system? “We started work on an additional unit on our property about 3 months ago. As part of the project they needed to dig out the foundation as well as some large trenches to run plumbing and electrical.

Folks who work in this business need to know what they’re doing…or else there might be some problems.

During the excavation they cut a number of water lines for our irrigation system. They told us they would fix this before finishing the project. It turns out the damage is much worse than they realized.

This would drive any homeowner crazy!

All the wiring for both yards (front and back) is cut and destroyed. The main line is cut. All the irrigation pipes in the back yard are cut in many places. The valves for the system were run over by the excavator and are all cracked. Most of the sprinkler heads are destroyed. Our yard guy recommends new wiring for the front and a completely new system for the backyard, which all in costs $6,200. Our ADU contractor wants to split the cost. They offered to cover $2,500 (about 40%).

It’s amazing how cheap some people can be when THEY screwed up.

I told them our system worked perfectly before their excavation and now is unusable, and I expect them to pay to return it to working order. I offered to cover $400 for a new system controller and $500 on top, so $900 of the $6,200. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This reader agreed.

Another Reddit user said they’re NTA.

And this individual offered some advice.

Can you blame this guy for not wanting to deal with these knuckleheads?

It’s pretty amazing how some contractors think they can cause major damage and not take full responsibility for it.

But one thing’s for sure: the guy who wrote this story was right on the money when he decided not to go along with what these folks proposed.

That was a big screw-up…and someone has to pay for it!