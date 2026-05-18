The Sweater Standoff: Why One Dog’s Refusal to Move Exposed the Hilarious Flaws of Homemade Pet Fashion

Some dogs like to wear articles of clothing and some don’t.

PERIOD. FULL STOP.

And a viral video featuring a dog named Marley left no doubt about how this pooch felt about being forced to wear a sweater by his owner.

Marley was wearing a sweater…but his ears were still tucked inside.

And it’s clear he wasn’t having a good time!

Marley gave his owner an evil glare.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Rage baiting my dog by not untucking his ears from his sweater and now he refuses to move.”

This little fella was not having it!

The video’s caption reads, “He is not in any pain. Just dramatic.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer was impressed.

He wasn’t too happy about his new look…