The Trio Trajectory: How a Sudden Romance Left One Friend Trapped in the Role of the Permanent Third Wheel

Let’s see a show of hands out there and ask all of you who likes to be a third wheel in a group…

I’m pretty sure that ABSOLUTELY NO ONE raised their hand when asked that question.

Because being a third wheel is a bummer!

You feel awkward, out of place, and, most importantly, in the way.

So you will most likely sympathize with the woman who wrote the story below.

She got real about how the relationship between two of her friends is affecting her and she didn’t hold back when she talked about taking some action because of it.

Read on and find out what she had to say about this.

WIBTA if I tell my friends how much their crushing on each other annoys me? “Me and my friend Amy met our friend John during first year of university. He has since left but we made plans to hang out before I left for Easter with John staying with me for a couple days then staying with Amy from then on. I did a lot of the planning for him coming down with me looking for both activities and transport for everything planned with them just signing off on it which was not the most amount of work but still left me slightly annoyed.

Being a third wheel can be pretty awkward for anyone…

When John came down for the first night we went to do karaoke as a trio but after we had finished John and I went to a bar on our own on the way home which is when he told me that he and Amy had talked about how they had mutual feelings for each other. He said that they would discuss it after Amy finishes university, although he wasn’t sure where the boundary was between platonic and romantic. I had often felt like I was on a different wavelength then the two of them so this wasn’t a total surprise but I hadn’t known beforehand and now I had to act like I wasn’t aware of this.

If you’ve been in that position, you know how weird it can be.

Maybe it was because it was in a less crowded environments or because I now knew they had a mutual crush between them, but our next two outings of looking around some local towns and doing a few preplanned activities definitely felt like I had accidentally made myself the third wheel on their date. John prioritizing Amy left me feeling awkward. I didn’t not enjoy our time as a three of us but I definitely didn’t enjoy it as much as I was hoping too and honestly thing I would have preferred to just go on my own.

Is it best to say something or just let these situation play out on their own…?

I’m thinking of talking to them both to say that I don’t want to spend time as a trio until they sort out what they’re doing and are able to properly separate friend time and date time. At the moment it feels like they want to have their cake and eat it too but this would break John’s trust.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Ugh, this sure is a sticky situation.

And, even though you might possibly think she’s over-exaggerating, you have to admit that it sucks to feel like you’re hanging on to two people whose sole focus is on each other…and not you.

Yeah, it gets pretty old, pretty fast.

Maybe she should just cut her losses and put some distance between herself and these two lovebirds for a while.

Being a third wheel can be a real bummer…