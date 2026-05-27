The Ultimate Wedding Ultimatum: Outraged Bride Refuses to Invite Toxic Family Members Despite Her Dad’s Furious Demands

It’s pretty funny how people can make someone else’s wedding all about THEM.

It sounds crazy, but you hear about these things over and over again…

And moms and dads seem to be the biggest offenders, if we’re being honest.

Yes, we get it: your lovely child is getting hitched and you want to take pride in them…but it’s not about you!

The woman who wrote the following story planned her upcoming wedding the way she wants it…but her father isn’t happy about the details.

Check out what she had to say in the story below.

Dad holds a grudge because I’m not inviting my estranged relatives. “I’m getting married in May 2027 and my fiancée and I have decided on a small, intimate civil ceremony at a venue with a nice garden and restaurant.

Sometimes, it’s good to keep these things small…

We’re only inviting people who are genuinely close to us and with whom we feel comfortable. My parents are divorced and don’t speak to each other. My mother has remarried, my father has a partner, and I have a sister who lives in Australia. I basically haven’t had contact with my father’s side of the family (uncles, cousins, etc.) for over 10 years. Before that, the only times we met were for Christmas or to celebrate my grandmother’s birthday, and those gatherings always felt more like displays of economic status than real family. My cousins have had children and I was never invited to the baptisms; I may have missed one or more of my cousins’ weddings too.

Hey, not every family is close…

On my mother’s side, I also haven’t seen my grandmother, aunt, and cousin for over 10 years. My grandmother recently passed away and I didn’t attend the funeral because: 1) we basically never kept in touch, so there was no real emotional bond, and 2) that day I had a critical problem at work and I couldn’t be absent. My aunt and cousin never contacted me after that, and I wasn’t invited to their children’s baptisms either.

You can’t please everyone…

When I told my father about the wedding, he congratulated me but then said the ceremony was “too intimate” and commented disparagingly that a wedding should be a gathering for all the relatives. I told him gently that I don’t have any relationship with his side of the family and I’m not interested in inviting them. Now he’s upset and holding a grudge. I also called my mom, and she was very understanding. She told me she didn’t invite her sister and her mother to her own second wedding either because, in her opinion, you only invite people you truly care about and who genuinely care about you back. She also said that my father has had few “high points” in life, and that my wedding would be a source of pride and status for him in front of his siblings which is why he wants everyone there. I stand by my decision: at my wedding I want only people who actually contribute to our happiness and with whom we feel safe.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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Another person offered some advice.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, that’s pretty infuriating…

And you can’t blame her for being bent out of shape about this.

I, for one, am all about having small weddings where only the necessary folks are invited.

Who needs their mom’s cousin’s third aunt there?

Nobody, that’s who!

Well, we’re glad that she’s standing her ground on this one…

She’s gonna do HER wedding HER way. Period!