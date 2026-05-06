“The Wedding is Off”: The Understandable Reason a Groom-to-Be Walked Out After His Fiancée Claimed 100% of the Gift Cash

Engagement parties are supposed to celebrate the couple — emphasis on the “couple.”

So when one man watched his fiancée try to pocket every dollar from their engagement gift cards, his pushback was met with accusations that he was taking advantage of her family.

The conversation only went downhill from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for expecting the gifts to be for both of us? I’ve recently gotten engaged and have been with my partner for 5 years. Her family threw us an engagement party this weekend and when we got home and opened some of the cards there was money in most of them.

But that’s when a big misunderstanding started to take root.

I mentioned it was generous of her family to give us so much and my gf mentioned it was her money. I pointed out it’s both of our names on the cards and the money should be going towards the wedding or things for both of us.

His partner thought about things very differently, so the two continued to argue back and forth.

She mentioned that it was her family that gave us it so the money is hers but I disagreed. I said the engagement party was for both of us and so are the cards and any gifts we’ve received. I pointed out it’s selfish of her to expect everything to just be for her.

So she hurled back her own accusations.

She said I was trying to take advantage of her family’s generosity but I pointed out that’s exactly why she’s going by keeping everything for herself. She just repeated the gifts were from her family so should be for her. AITA for expecting the gifts to be for both of us?

If they’re arguing this much over an engagement card, maybe that doesn’t bode super well for the marriage.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear this couple isn’t on the same page.

It’s not too late to walk away from this relationship.

This conversation is about a lot more than just gifts.

If both of their names are on it, it’s both of their gifts.

This couple better get on the same page about money soon or this marriage is doomed!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a woman who is considering divorce after finding out her husband drained their college savings account to buy a vintage junker.