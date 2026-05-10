“They Disgust Me”: Why One Man Thinks Cashiers Should Be Replaced by Robots and Paid to Stay Home

With all the technology available today, it’s hard not to question why some jobs still exist at all.

So, how do you feel about the fact that some jobs still exist even though they could easily be replaced? Do you see them as a necessary part of society? Or does the idea of them being required in the first place not sit right with you?

In the following story, one man shares his unpopular opinion about why cashiers still exist. Here’s what he had to say.

Unpopular Opinion: Cashiers disgust me I have degrees in business and engineering, I live an incredibly privileged life, and it makes me physically ill to think about how there are people who spend their days making the “beep” noise by sliding barcodes across a scanner. I find it incredibly insulting that people are forced into menial positions like this that could be automated (they mostly already are, but still require people to stand there for some reason?). So easily, essentially for no economic impact to the company, and these people could be sent home and spend their time doing something that positively impacts society.

He’s been struggling with these thoughts for a while.

To me, this is as little as anything that makes them happy. If they want to read a book, listen to music, try cooking a new meal, or simply have extra time to focus on chores and home improvements, or whatever the **** makes them feel better about their existence. That’s what they should be doing, not making stupid, unnecessary beeping noises, and they should maintain their wages and any benefits that they got for making beeping noises. I’ve been struggling with this thought for a long time, and the best logic I can come up with for why Cashiers exist is that companies must be getting tax cuts for employing people, making people cheaper than automation.

If someone would pay, he’d be happy to help change the system.

So basically, governments around the world are incentivizing companies to create stupid, useless jobs for people to do. But why not use the money from tax cuts to maintain these peoples wages and allow them some room to breathe and find something that makes them happy and in turn makes society happy. I’m aware that I’m a rambling, privileged idiot, but I felt the need to share these thoughts, And if somebody would hire me to build the automation system to make human cashiers obsolete, and that they would be sent home, maintaining all wages/benefits, I would do it in a heartbeat, and it would make me so happy to do it. But knowing that this scenario is nothing but a pipe dream makes me angry and sad, and I hate the world we live in. Thank you.

Eek! This does come across as pretty rude.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about his rant.

To be fair, this is not what he said.

This reader thinks he should shift his perspective.

According to this comment, the older people are holding it back.

Here’s someone who’s not impressed by his opinion.

His opinion is valid, but it’s the system, not the people, that he dislikes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.