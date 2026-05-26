They Picked a Very Unusual Song for Their First Dance, and It Became the Most Talked-About Moment of the Wedding

The first dance at a wedding says a lot about the couple that just tied the knot.

What their love means to them, how they view each other, all that good stuff.

And that’s why it’s important that you NEVER, EVER miss the first dance when you go to a wedding…because you never know when you might get thrown for a loop.

Just like this person did!

Folks, we think this story is going to make you laugh and recoil in horror at the same time…because this couple’s first dance song was SHOCKING.

Check out what happened.

Why on earth did they pick that song? “I was the plus one at a wedding for one of my husband’s colleagues this weekend. It was a full Episcopal ceremony so the wedding was long but that wasn’t the weird part. We had just finished the dinner and speeches and the dancing was about to start. The MC announced that the couple would have their first dance. So they got up and their “song” started playing.

Was this a message…or a mistake?

The song was “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood. I was shocked and looked around. About 30% of the audience looked as shocked as I was. Another 20% had on poker faces, while I would say the other 50% didn’t realize what song was playing or didn’t care.

Talk about being uncomfortable…

I asked my husband later if he knew why his colleague had picked that song and he didn’t know. As far as he knew, there was no history of infidelity within the couple, and when they were dancing they looked completely happy. So yeah, worst first dance ever?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a story.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

I told you that you were in for a big shock!

And did that story deliver the goods, or what?

You know it!

Let’s just say that this marriage didn’t get off to a great start…but it’s out of our hands now…

I wonder how long this marriage actually lasted…