This Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Habit Whenever Her Dad Goes Out of Town

Our pets are part of the family, so why shouldn’t they be included on phone calls and FaceTime gatherings, right?

You’re darn right!

In this viral TikTok video, a dog named Stella enjoyed seeing her dad on a FaceTime call while he was out of town.

The video’s text overlay reads, “FaceTiming Dad while he’s out of town.”

Stella’s dad chatted with her dad on the computer.

It’s obvious she really misses him!

The caption reads, “I’m sorry, but he can NEVER go out of town again.”

Take a look at the video.

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Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer was moved…

She really misses her dad when he’s gone!