May 24, 2026 at 2:46 am

This Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Habit Whenever Her Dad Goes Out of Town

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on face time

TikTok/@stellathegoldennyc

Our pets are part of the family, so why shouldn’t they be included on phone calls and FaceTime gatherings, right?

You’re darn right!

In this viral TikTok video, a dog named Stella enjoyed seeing her dad on a FaceTime call while he was out of town.

dog on face time

TikTok/@stellathegoldennyc

The video’s text overlay reads, “FaceTiming Dad while he’s out of town.”

Stella’s dad chatted with her dad on the computer.

dog on face time

TikTok/@stellathegoldennyc

It’s obvious she really misses him!

The caption reads, “I’m sorry, but he can NEVER go out of town again.”

dog on face time

TikTok/@stellathegoldennyc

Take a look at the video.

@stellathegoldennyc

I’m sorry but he can NEVER go out of town again 💔 #saddog #goldenlove #dog

♬ My Love Mine All Mine – Mitski

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 4.56.57 PM This Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Habit Whenever Her Dad Goes Out of Town

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 4.57.06 PM This Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Habit Whenever Her Dad Goes Out of Town

And this viewer was moved…

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 4.57.22 PM This Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Habit Whenever Her Dad Goes Out of Town

She really misses her dad when he’s gone!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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