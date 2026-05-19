Three Department Leaders at Target Were Fired After Reportedly Drinking Alcohol in the Break Room

It really is pretty mind-blowing when you hear stories about things that people thought they were going to get away with at work.

But the stories never stop coming, do they?

Everyone from maintenance workers to teachers to CEOs to politicians get in trouble at some point and it all makes for some pretty entertaining reading.

But the question remains…did these folks really think they could get away with these deeds?

I’d guess that answer is YES, because some folks just don’t think the rules apply to them.

In today’s story, a Target worker spilled the beans on some managers in their store who flew a little too close to the sun, if you know what I mean.

Read on and find out what happened!

Three team leads caught on camera. “I no longer work for Target, so it’s only appropriate I share this experience. I normally don’t care for what others do, but on this particular shift, managers from a nearby Target and corporate employees came down to our store so I was naturally curious but not interested to investigate why they were there.

This is a strange situation, don’t you think?

I noticed that 3 of the team leads were called down to the office and they were from the home, beauty and food department. Everyone started noticing that the store was not being ran by anyone because our lunches and breaks fell behind, we didn’t have enough people to cover them. Also there’s a customer asking for a manager because there was a problem with a return and still no team leaders are picking up and the customer gave up and left, I was so glad the customer wasn’t mad at me for this. After an hour or more I see the 3 team leaders leave minutes apart and one of them was actually in tears. I thought thats sad, but yet again they also made me stay several hours overtime and were rude to me because I told them I couldn’t stay overtime since I had a puppy and I was just a part timer and didn’t want more hours at the time.

People handle getting fired in different ways…

The next day a fellow team member showed me messages that one of the team leads (the one in tears) had sent them. It said they felt really upset due to an event that resulted in termination. The lead rung up a transaction of a tequila bottle, lime juice, salt and cups for two other leads while they were on their lunch breaks. Our break room and stockroom was located downstairs so this whole entire time the cameras are running and they capturing them going all the way down past the stockroom to the manager’s break room they had their own for some reason, I don’t know.

Boozing on the job isn’t a good idea!

The lead who rung up the transaction was also seen on camera briefly talking to them but not drinking the prepared drinks and that they terminated them because they failed to report this incident to HR. The store was lacking 3 leaders and the workload increased for everyone that several other team members quit or transferred. For a while there was a rumor going around that one of the leaders was preparing the margaritas with his sunglasses while in the break room.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

A reader spoke up about this story.

Well, I think it’s safe to say that these folks weren’t too bright, huh?

Sure, you can definitely get away with drinking at some jobs, but working at Target and kicking back a few cocktails was probably never gonna end well.

As we like to say around here all the time, people never cease to amaze us!

Today’s life lesson…don’t drink on the job…because you won’t get away with it!