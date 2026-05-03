May 3, 2026 at 6:55 am

Three Dogs Did Their Best To Retrieve A Ball That Got Stuck Under A Cabinet

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs looking for a ball

TikTok/@yorkiefamily3

Dogs don’t get worked up about too many things in life, but you better believe that if a ball they’re playing with goes missing, it’s a national emergency!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how their three Yorkies reacted when a ball got stuck under a cabinet.

dogs looking for a ball

TikTok/@yorkiefamily3

The three pups were lined up, staring at a cabinet.

The reason: a ball was stuck underneath it!

One of the dogs went underneath, but didn’t have any luck retrieving the ball.

dogs looking for a ball

TikTok/@yorkiefamily3

Finally, the three pups looked to their mom to take care of it.

The video’s caption reads, “Ball stuck under the cabinet. Three dogs tried. Zero success. Mom was called.”

dogs looking for a ball

TikTok/@yorkiefamily3

Check out the video.

@yorkiefamily3

Ball stuck under the cabinet 😳⚽️ Three dogs tried.🐶🐶🐶 Zero success.🙁 Mom was called 🥰🤭#yorkiefamily #cutedogs #fyp #funnyvideos

♬ Austin Powers Theme (Soul Bossa Nova) – N.Y. Jazz Orchestra

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.29.35 AM Three Dogs Did Their Best To Retrieve A Ball That Got Stuck Under A Cabinet

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.30.00 AM Three Dogs Did Their Best To Retrieve A Ball That Got Stuck Under A Cabinet

And this individual had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.30.23 AM Three Dogs Did Their Best To Retrieve A Ball That Got Stuck Under A Cabinet

These pooches were pretty worried about life without that ball!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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