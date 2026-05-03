Three Dogs Did Their Best To Retrieve A Ball That Got Stuck Under A Cabinet

Dogs don’t get worked up about too many things in life, but you better believe that if a ball they’re playing with goes missing, it’s a national emergency!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how their three Yorkies reacted when a ball got stuck under a cabinet.

The three pups were lined up, staring at a cabinet.

The reason: a ball was stuck underneath it!

One of the dogs went underneath, but didn’t have any luck retrieving the ball.

Finally, the three pups looked to their mom to take care of it.

The video’s caption reads, “Ball stuck under the cabinet. Three dogs tried. Zero success. Mom was called.”

Check out the video.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual had a lot to say.

These pooches were pretty worried about life without that ball!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁