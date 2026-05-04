Wendy’s Tried To Blame An Incomplete Delivery Order On The Driver, But The Cameras Told A Different Story

It can get really frustrating when no one wants to take responsibility for a problem.

So, what would you do if your dinner order showed up missing items, but everyone involved just wanted to blame each other? Would you just give up and enjoy what food you did get? Or would you push until someone took charge?

In the following story, one Wendy’s customer finds himself in this predicament. Here’s what happened.

A wendy’s manager and a delivery driver fought over who screwed up my order Today, I ordered Wendy’s for my family’s dinner. I ordered: 1 baconator (single) combo meal, 2 macaroni salads, and 2 chicken sandwich meals. After a few clicks, my order was received, and I waited. After 20 minutes, my food had arrived, and I checked my order. But then I noticed that my Baconator meal didn’t include fries or drinks.

When he called Wendy’s, they said it was the driver’s fault.

So naturally, I called up Wendy’s and told them they screw up my order. But when they called me, they said the delivery guy messed up my order. They told me, and I quote: “Sir, I am very sure your order was complete, and it’s the delivery driver’s fault for not giving you your complete order.” So now, I have to call the delivery driver.

The delivery driver went back to fix the mistake.

When I told him about my order, he said that Wendy’s had screwed it up and didn’t give him my fries and drink. He even told me that he would go to my local Wendy’s and talk with them. When he got there, the conversation became so heated that the manager stepped in. He even told the delivery guy that they would pull up their security footage to see who was in the wrong. After all of that, Wendy’s admitted defeat and realized their mistake, and they gave him my missing fries and drinks (and I didn’t have to pay). When he arrived at my house, he told me everything.

Yikes! It was just fries and a drink!

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about this story.

This reader has a theory.

Things are a little surprising for this person.

That’s why this reader doesn’t order from an app.

Here’s a bold prediction.

What a nice driver! He definitely deserved a big tip.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who silenced a screaming complainer in a second.