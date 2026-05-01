The Moment Silence Hit the Room: Tech Support Proves a Screaming Client Wrong in Seconds

Dealing with clueless clients must be taxing for most tech support employees.

This tech support had to deal with a client who thought that the Desktop icons were part of her laptop’s background. He and his colleague had to spend a significant amount of time just explaining to her the basics of her Desktop.

Read the full story below.

“You deleted my background!” I went on-site to a client recently because we got an alert that her hard drive was almost completely full (not a stretch, since she had bought her own laptop seven years prior and didn’t think she needed more than a 128 GB drive), and she asked to have the files moved to her new computer, which she had recently purchased. She at least had the good sense to buy a new laptop with a 1 TB drive, so I moved all the files on her Desktop, Documents, etc., to a thumb drive and transferred them onto her new laptop. After I finished and left, she called the office and railed that I had “deleted” her background. When my coworker remoted in, he saw the normal default background and said nothing was wrong. She immediately accused him of lying. She apparently thought all the icons on her Desktop were part of the background image. He had to spend half an hour explaining the difference between files/icons and a background image, as well as the fact that the only thing I did was the job I was originally sent there to do, to which she again accused him of lying about that as well.

Fixing the simple problem took 3-5 seconds.

Realizing that my coworker was getting nowhere, he scheduled another on-site visit the next day, which was my day off. He went over and spent most of the time having to tell the lady that all the things that were “wrong” with the new computer were simply the default settings in Windows, and there was nothing malicious afoot. Everything she wanted changed or updated was a case of her ranting about it for 20 minutes and him taking 3–5 seconds to make the change, or her being so scatterbrained that he joked it was as if her ADHD had a severe case of ADHD… The one that made him laugh was how she insisted on having Adobe Acrobat installed on there, and he had to explain to her that it already was, as evidenced by the fact that every time she double-clicked on a PDF, Adobe Acrobat launched. He also explained to her that having paper in her printer was a prerequisite for being able to print.

This woman needs to talk less and listen more.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this story.

This one shares a similar experience.

Another desktop-related story.

Here’s an idea.

A valid observation from this user.

And here’s a hilarious comment.

Some people are in dire need of computer literacy lessons.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a woman who was sure tech support had deleted her internet.