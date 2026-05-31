Wife Horrified After Her Partner’s Strict New Fitness Regime Secretly Turns Him Into a Hostile Domestic Nightmare

Having different food and health habits from the people you spend the most time around can be excruciatingly difficult. Everyone’s needs and wants for their own bodies can vary greatly, and this topic can become a point of contention for many, especially those in romantic relationships.

What would you do if your partner attempted to force you on an incredibly restrictive diet? One woman recently shared an alarming story about her current situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA: Boyfriend on diet and is forcing me to be on one too.

My boyfriend is on a diet and is trying to eat better.

I applaud him because lately his weight has been getting out of control.

But we recently got into an argument about what I have been eating.

Uh oh, this already sounds like a slippery slope.

He was upset at how the other night I was eating potato chips while watching a show.

He says I was mean to have been eating them in the first place when he is on a diet.

We never discussed what would be appropriate to eat in front of each other so I told him I would stop eating chips in front of him or any other junk related foods.

This seems like a compromise that needs crystal clear communication.

But then he goes and says “No we are going to stop buying junk food from now on” and this is where I start getting upset.

I tell him that he’s being unreasonable and he shouldn’t do that because I’m not on a diet.

Since we live together and have a kid I tell him that just doesn’t make sense.

That is going to result in one cranky child.

He said that if he’s eating healthy then we all should eat as he eats.

While eating healthy is good he’s strictly eating meats and veggies.

Me and my daughter shouldn’t have to eat those things 24/7 cause to me that’s just insane.

That’s not fair to anyone, but especially the kid.

We are not overweight in the slightest, so a chocolate snack or a bag of chips here and there will not affect us.

Then he told me if I’m not eating healthy then he won’t.

I understand that knowing someone is on a diet and purposefully eating junk food in front of them is disrespectful.

But that’s not what’s happening here.

However, I don’t know if forcing someone to be on a diet just because you are is okay or not.

I live with him so I’d like to have some feedback on this issue.

Sounds like this likely isn’t the only area of his life where he acts like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s see if Reddit could offer any words of wisdom on this issue.

The comments section was immediately appalled by the boyfriend.



One person issued a word of warning.



Another started asking the important questions.



Someone suggested some petty revenge.



And others shared some insight from their own experience.



If he can’t take the sweet, he should get out of the kitchen.