Woman Attends Friends’ Weddings for Years, Then Notices She’s Labeled as a “Guest” at a Black-Tie Wedding

Feeling appreciated in friendships matters more than people think.

The following story involves a woman who had spent years hosting and supporting friends during weddings and special events.

But when a friend got married, she received an invitation where she was labeled as “Guest.”

Expecting a more personal approach, the wording on the invitation made her question everything.

Would you have felt the same? Read the full story below for all the details.

Never thought I’d have something to post, but here we are. Wedding Invitation for my husband’s lifelong friend’s son’s wedding. We’ve been married 35 years. We have hosted FOG many, many times as an overnight guest for decades. We hosted both FOG and MOG in our home for several days just last fall. FOG attended my 25-person wedding. He had not met MOG at that time.

This woman received a wedding invitation with an unusual recipient label.

We attended FOG and MOG’s destination Vegas wedding years ago. We do not live in Vegas. So, who gets invited to this 400-guest black-tie wedding? Husband and “Guest.”

Now, she plans to sign the card and check as “from guest.”

“Guest” is the name of the person who cooked, cleaned, planned, and hosted dozens of days and nights over the years. Someone please stop me from signing the card I am buying and the check I am writing. “Best wishes! From Husband and Guest!”

Being labeled as “Guest” would sting for a lot of people, especially if you have been friends for 35 years!

It probably was not meant maliciously, but still, the couple could have made it more personal, right?

What would you do if you received this kind of invitation? Let’s find out what others have to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This one makes sense, too.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, short and simple.

Some invitations are too generic and lack personalization.