From Billing Question to 911 Threat: The Unbelievable Moment a Representative Lost Their Cool Over a Simple Account Inquiry

Customer service employees often complain about customers, but rarely the other way around.

In this story, a woman went to her service provider to complain about an overage charge, but the representative went ballistic and started accusing her of filming him.

Read the full story below.

What do you call a customer service rep that’s a jerk After signing up for the “over 55 for only $35 a line” offer from AT&T, my bill arrived, $136 for 2 lines. I took my bill and went to the AT&T store where I signed up for the plan. Upon entering the store, a service rep inquired what I needed, and I told him I had concerns with my bill (and before assuming I was acting like a Karen, I swear I was not).

The employee got really upset.

He informed me they did not handle billing issues there. I told him I’d wait and speak to the young woman who signed me up for the plan. He went ballistic, started yelling at me. I had my phone in my hand, and he was screaming at me to stop recording. He said he was calling the police.

This woman was embarrassed and the issue was never resolved.

I was embarrassed! I told him I was not recording (I should have been!), but he did not let up! I finally told him to call the police. Actually, I’d be happy to do it for him! Finally, someone went out back to get the manager to help me. He claimed the “police threat” would be handled afterwards.

She really wasn’t recording.

I showed him my phone to show I was not recording (and had not been). I told him if I had to be dragged out in handcuffs for questioning the overage charge on my bill, so be it. WTH, I know reps deal with Karens every day, but what about the customer service reps that are just plain jerks? I contacted AT&T, no response! Oh, and on a side note, my latest bill is $140 a month!!!

That arrogant customer service rep needs to chill.

Other people in the comments section on Reddit are piping up.

Here’s a useful suggestion.

This person shares a similar situation.

Another person chimes in.

A straightforward answer.

And this person shares a valid perspective.

Underhanded customer service tactics never work.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.