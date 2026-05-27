May 27, 2026 at 12:20 am

Woman Considers Wearing Maternity Dress to Family Formal Event, Worries It Could Draw Attention From Her Niece

by Benjamin Cottrell

stressed woman covering face with hand

Pexels/Reddit

Getting prepared for a formal family event is stressful enough without adding a wardrobe crisis into the mix.

A woman with nothing that fit and a stomach she couldn’t hide found herself seriously considering a maternity dress as her most comfortable and practical option for her niece’s big night.

The comedic upside was not lost on her — showing up at 33, childless by choice, in full maternity wear to a room full of family members who would absolutely lose their minds over it.

But the night belonged to her niece, and the last thing she wanted was to accidentally redirect the entire evening toward her midsection.

She wasn’t trying to cause a scene. She just wanted to feel comfortable.

Read on for the full dilemma.

WIBTAH if I wore a maternity dress to my nieces quincenara? I’m not pregnant

I’m honestly just fat, but the rest of my body not being fat makes me look pregnant.

I think I’m also super bloated.

She’s starting to feel like her normal clothes aren’t going to cut it.

None of my formal wear fits me, so I have to buy something for this.

I feel so ugly because my stomach is impossible to hide, so I’m thinking of getting a maternity dress.

She is concerned this would draw some unwanted attention.

It would kind of be funny because I’m 33 and not having kids, so my family would be super surprised and asking me all about some pregnancy, but I’ll tell them I’m just fat, and nobody will believe me.

But would I be an AH because the night is all about my niece, and I don’t want to take away from that at all.

Part of her feels like she has good reason, though.

While the joke would be funny, I do mainly want to do it because I feel ugly in anything else.

I also think everyone will think I’m pregnant anyway because I can’t suck in, and I don’t like Spanx — it’s uncomfortable.

AITA?

What a dilemma.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts on the matter.

This user thinks it may not be near as obvious as she thinks it is.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 2.02.49 PM Woman Considers Wearing Maternity Dress to Family Formal Event, Worries It Could Draw Attention From Her Niece

There could be an underlying health issue at play here.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 2.03.20 PM Woman Considers Wearing Maternity Dress to Family Formal Event, Worries It Could Draw Attention From Her Niece

Maternity clothes really aren’t that different from regular clothes.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 2.03.50 PM Woman Considers Wearing Maternity Dress to Family Formal Event, Worries It Could Draw Attention From Her Niece

Medically speaking, this is a bit alarming.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 2.36.36 PM Woman Considers Wearing Maternity Dress to Family Formal Event, Worries It Could Draw Attention From Her Niece

Here’s the reality of the situation: she’s not trying to steal the spotlight, she’s trying to survive a formal event without spending the whole night miserable in something that doesn’t fit.

The maternity dress was never about seeking attention, it was about comfort, and the family reaction would have happened with or without the dress simply because her body is doing what it’s doing regardless of what she puts over it.

She’s already expecting the pregnancy questions — the dress just gives her a funnier answer. The night is about her niece, she knows that, and knowing it is half the battle.

At the end of the day, it’s just fabric.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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