Woman Considers Wearing Maternity Dress to Family Formal Event, Worries It Could Draw Attention From Her Niece

Getting prepared for a formal family event is stressful enough without adding a wardrobe crisis into the mix.

A woman with nothing that fit and a stomach she couldn’t hide found herself seriously considering a maternity dress as her most comfortable and practical option for her niece’s big night.

The comedic upside was not lost on her — showing up at 33, childless by choice, in full maternity wear to a room full of family members who would absolutely lose their minds over it.

But the night belonged to her niece, and the last thing she wanted was to accidentally redirect the entire evening toward her midsection.

She wasn’t trying to cause a scene. She just wanted to feel comfortable.

Read on for the full dilemma.

WIBTAH if I wore a maternity dress to my nieces quincenara? I’m not pregnant I’m honestly just fat, but the rest of my body not being fat makes me look pregnant. I think I’m also super bloated.

She’s starting to feel like her normal clothes aren’t going to cut it.

None of my formal wear fits me, so I have to buy something for this. I feel so ugly because my stomach is impossible to hide, so I’m thinking of getting a maternity dress.

She is concerned this would draw some unwanted attention.

It would kind of be funny because I’m 33 and not having kids, so my family would be super surprised and asking me all about some pregnancy, but I’ll tell them I’m just fat, and nobody will believe me. But would I be an AH because the night is all about my niece, and I don’t want to take away from that at all.

Part of her feels like she has good reason, though.

While the joke would be funny, I do mainly want to do it because I feel ugly in anything else. I also think everyone will think I’m pregnant anyway because I can’t suck in, and I don’t like Spanx — it’s uncomfortable. AITA?

What a dilemma.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts on the matter.

This user thinks it may not be near as obvious as she thinks it is.

There could be an underlying health issue at play here.

Maternity clothes really aren’t that different from regular clothes.

Medically speaking, this is a bit alarming.

Here’s the reality of the situation: she’s not trying to steal the spotlight, she’s trying to survive a formal event without spending the whole night miserable in something that doesn’t fit.

The maternity dress was never about seeking attention, it was about comfort, and the family reaction would have happened with or without the dress simply because her body is doing what it’s doing regardless of what she puts over it.

She’s already expecting the pregnancy questions — the dress just gives her a funnier answer. The night is about her niece, she knows that, and knowing it is half the battle.

At the end of the day, it’s just fabric.