Woman Discovers Husband’s Affair With His Ex and Decides to Confront Her Online

Trust in a marriage can collapse quickly when there’s betrayal and secrecy.

The following story involves a woman who discovered her husband had cheated on her with his ex.

Although his husband told her he had promised to change, the situation escalated when the ex continued to interfere.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTAH if I set up my husband and his ex My husband cheated on me with his ex-girlfriend. I found out, and everything went downhill quickly. He said it was a mistake, blah blah blah. I did a lot of digging afterward. I learned that she did it intentionally. She is also the reason I found out.

This woman hijacked her husband’s social media accounts.

I have never met this woman. I only know who she is from what he has told me and what I have seen. I hijacked my husband’s socials expecting her to pop back up. She did last week. She spent about three hours trying to convince “him” to leave me. She also pushed for a secret relationship.

She plans to confront both of them before filing for a divorce.

Before anyone says it, I am not staying. But I will not be leaving empty-handed. My husband has been a groveling mess. He has done a lot to prove I can trust him again. He even said he would tell her off if he ever saw her again. So would I be the jerk if I orchestrated that confrontation before filing for divorce?

She does not believe her husband anymore.

I did not take his socials to set a trap for her. But because he said he made it clear they would never speak again. I did not believe him. Our marriage is his to respect.

When she saw the other woman’s malicious intentions, she decided she’d go after her.

Her going out of her way to hurt a woman she has never met rubs me the wrong way. She does not know anything about me. I never intended to go after her. That changed when it became clear her actions were malicious.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Be the bigger problem, says this user.

This person makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, the truth comes out the moment you log in to social media.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.