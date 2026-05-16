“Digital Betrayal?”: The Story of a Woman Called Manipulative for Simply Being Social Online

Friendships can get complicated when assumptions start replacing communication.

The following story involves a woman who followed a friend’s male buddy on Instagram.

What seemed like a harmless action quickly turned into accusations about her intentions and character.

Despite apologizing to her friend, the situation only became more confusing and tense.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA my friend is being territorial over her male friend My two best friends share a male friend. They are not personally friends with each other. He is someone they both separately used to hang out with over 6 years ago. Friend 1 always sends me Snapchat memories with this male friend from years ago. Friend 2 has done the same once in a blue moon.

This woman followed the guy on Instagram.

Friend 1 recently encouraged me to follow this male friend on Instagram. After a couple of days, I followed him. I got a follow back almost immediately. Friend 2 messaged me and questioned when I followed him. She questioned my intentions and asked why I would follow him. She stated that clearly I was interested and went on about how weird it was of me. She said it was male-centered to follow her male friend.

She made it clear to her friend that she wasn’t interested on him.

When I joked in front of her that he was cute, she laughed with me about it. I also expressed that he is not someone I would consider seriously talking to. She told me to stop being manipulative. I was genuinely confused by her reaction. I was trying to understand her perspective.

Her friend was still very upset with her.

She was very upset about me following this male friend. I then apologized if I crossed any boundaries. I again expressed that I did not have any intentions behind following him. It was lighthearted banter between me and Friend 1.

She was shocked by how her friend reacted.

She doubled back and said she knows my intentions. She said she can see right through people and their intentions. I have never had anyone in my life react this way. It was over a male friend they had no romantic history with.

She apologized to her again.

I did apologize if I crossed a boundary. But I do not understand being territorial over a male friend. In my opinion, even if I was romantically interested, I do not see why that is an issue. This has never been a problem.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and simple.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a petty revenge idea…

Talk about being jealous and territorial!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.