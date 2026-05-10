Woman Responds to Neighbor’s Complaint About Bad Trees by Removing Them and Installing a Fence

Imagine living next to an impatient neighbor who criticizes you for the way your yard looks but doesn’t give you time to do something about it before complaining again and even escalating the situation by calling the city. Would you explain the delay to the neighbor, or would you comply in a way the neighbor would hate?

In this story, one woman chooses the second option, and she seems to find it very satisfying.

Let’s read all about it.

Impatient Neighbor makes my mom cut down trees so Mom buys a cheap fence so thee year old me can run around in the backyard faces the ugly side the fence toward the neighbor This was 13 years ago and my mom had some trees in the backyard that were dead and some that provided the neighbor’s yard with shade. The neighbor wanted the dead ones taken down. Mom told her that she’d call the landscaping company and set up an appointment, which she did.

But the landscaping company didn’t come out quickly enough.

Anyone who’s ever tried to get landscaping people to come look at your yard knows that kind of thing takes a while. It was not moving fast enough for the neighbor so she called the department of housing who told Mom to take down the trees. So Mom decided to cut down all the trees not just the ones that the neighbor didn’t like, including the ones that provided the neighbor’s yard with some shade and that she did like.

After Mom wanted to put up a fence so the three year old me could run around and play in the yard.

She got revenge with the fence.

Instead of buying a nice fence, Mom opted to buy the cheapest fence possible. One side looked ok but the other side was ugly as hell. When the guy came to put up the fence, Mom told him that she wanted the ugly side facing our neighbor and when The guy asked if she was worried about ticking off the neighbor, her reply was a resounding nope. The neighbor of course complained but since it was on our property she couldn’t do anything about it

She did what she had to do! I wonder if the neighbor ever complained.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the mom was lucky.

Yeah, I’m not sure why she thought it was a good idea to cut down the living trees.

This person explains why they prefer the ugly side of the fence.

A former utility worker is on the neighbor’s side.

The neighbor was impatient, but the complaint was valid.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.